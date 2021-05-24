Showing up for job fair
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- May 24 coronavirus statistics
- Top-ranked Arkansas leads way into SEC baseball tournament
- Emergency airlift to hospital goes awry due to miscommunications, lack of available ambulance
- Showing up for job fair
- Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms
- Cosmic 2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse combines with supermoon
- Four Bisons earn outdoor track and field All-Central Region honors
- Wildcats come up short in 3A final
Most Popular
Articles
- City-owned vehicles taken home by at least 52 Searcy employees
- Kensett 26-year-old sentenced to 10 years in prison for crimes including threatening to kill White County resident
- Searcy police confirm fugitive from Operation Central Sweep arrested Friday
- 34-year-old serial car thief from Mount Vernon gets 10-year prison sentence
- More than 300 openings to be represented at job fair Friday at extension office
- Zak Clark is new Searcy Lions football coach
- Kensett 18-year-old charged for reportedly threatening to shoot three in Searcy, including 1-year-old
- Lady Lions win state soccer championship
- Department of Transportation paid to inspect bridges in White County at least yearly, county judge says
- Searcy Teacher of the Year believes in 'lab time,' building relationships with students
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.