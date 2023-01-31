A 35-year-old Conway man accused of firing a couple of bullets into a home on Arkansas Highway 16 near Searcy last September has officially been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
In addition to the class D felonies, Joseph Aarodelo Federico also is facing charges of class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons and class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the second degree, Federico, who was charged as a habitual offender, is set to appear in White County Circuit Court next Tuesday for plea and arraignment. He was not in custody in White County on Tuesday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano of the White County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner returned home Sept. 13 to find two bullet holes in his residence. He reportedly said that no one was inside the residence “when the incident occurred.” Two 9mm bullets were found near the front porch.
Neighbors reportedly told detectives that 20-30 rounds had been fired that morning from a residence on Foster Chapel Road. One witness said that the shots were fired from the back porch of the residence before the individual who fired them left in a white sport utility vehicle, Biviano wrote. According to the witness, he called the homeowner of that residence and was told the individual’s name was Rico. Detectives later identified him as Federico, and a 9mm pistol and ammunition were recovered at the Foster Chapel Road residence.
Federico was interviewed at the sheriff’s office the next day. He reportedly admitted to being at the Foster Chapel Road residence but said he was “sitting in the driveway during the timeframe of the incident” and did not hear any shots. He also denied being involved, Biviano wrote, but did not see anyone else at the residence or any other “operable vehicles.” He wrote that Federico was able to describe the gun without any prefacing information and had multiple photos of firearms on his phone, including the same gun and accessories found at the residence. Federico’s criminal history showed prior felony convictions.
In a separate case, warrants were issued recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Danielle Alexis Dow, 25, of Searcy and Austin Blake Vickers, 33, of Augusta on two counts each of class C felony domestic battery in the second degree, recklessly causing injury.
It was reported last June 3 by Arkansas Children’s Hospital that twin 3-month-olds were being treated for injuries “consistent with child abuse,” Searcy Police Department Detective Kendall Samuel wrote in the affidavit. The infants reportedly had “injury to their right eye as well as healing rib fractures” and “had only been in the care of” their parents, Dow and Vickers, “for approximately three weeks.”
Vickers reportedly made comments to police that indicated that Dow was to blame for the injuries. He reportedly said he was “always present” when she was “mean to the juveniles or cursed at them for crying too much.” Dow also would shake the babies “because they would not go to sleep” and “dropped one or both of the babies at some point,” Vickers reportedly said. When asked why he allowed that behavior to continue, he reportedly said “he did not know what to do.”
Dow reportedly said during her interview that one of Vickers’ friends was to blame for the injuries, but explained how they happened approximately two weeks prior to the hospital visit despite saying she was at work at the time of the injuries. She “denied cursing, shaking and dropping” the infants “out of anger and frustration,” Samuel wrote.
No court date had been scheduled for either Dow or Vickers as of Tuesday, and neither was in custody in White County.
A warrant also was issued for Jordan Benningfield, 28, of Little Rock on a charge of class B felony domestic battery in the second degree (a subsequent offense). Benningfield also was not in custody in White County on Tuesday, and no court appearance had been set.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Mary Broadway of the Searcy Police Department, a report was taken Dec. 3 that Benningfield had punched his girlfriend in the left eye at her residence after demanding an apology for something she said during an argument Dec. 2 that made him angry. She reportedly was taken to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room and then to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center to be treated for a left orbital floor fracture and bilateral nasal bone and left anterior maxillary process fracture.
