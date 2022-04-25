A 28-year-old Judsonia man was sentenced earlier this month in White County Circuit Court to five years in prison for crimes that included a shots-fired incident Dec. 27 near an apartment complex on South Pecan Street in Searcy.
Charles Travis Campbell pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal to class D felony aggravated assault, class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons and class D felony theft by receiving. He was given five years in the Department of Correction on each count, to run concurrently, with 100 days of time served.
When Searcy officers responded to the area, they were flagged down by a resident of the apartment complex who reportedly said that Campbell “had fired off some shots from a gun and then ran off.” The area was searched and two .45-caliber bullet casings were found “directly behind” the resident’s apartment.
A nearby resident told Searcy officers that Campbell had stolen her smartphone “because she refused to give him a cigarette,” Detective Kendall Samuel wrote in the affidavit. He then reportedly fired off the shots and ran into the apartment of the resident who had flagged down police, going in through the back door.
Campbell was found in an upstairs apartment, Samuel wrote. The resident of that apartment reportedly said she “had just woken up and found Campbell in her bathroom.” She added that he “had no right to be there and was not invited.”
A .45-caliber pistol was reportedly found in his possession along with the missing smartphone. A sentencing order for Campbell showed that he was a felon.
The theft of property offense was from last June 23. A 1997 Honda motorcycle was reported stolen from the front yard of a residence on Arkansas Highway 13 in Judsonia. A tracker alert led White County deputies to CW Road, where Campbell was found pusing the motorcycle toward his residence.
Campbell “began saying out loud that the owner told him to get the motorcycle,” but owner said that wasn’t true.
In another case, John David Cox. 49, of Conway was given five days in jail and a year of probation for a road-rage incident on Arkansas Highway 31 in the Antioch area that reportedly included ramming the other vehicle involved “multiple times.”
Cox pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal to misdemeanor first-degree aggravated assault and reckless drives (first offense-physical injury). He had been charged with class D felony aggravated assault.
According to the affidavit written by Arkansas State Police Trooper Robert Puckett, the alleged victim was traveling north on Highway 31 near the Arkansas Highway 267 Spur last June 11 when the driver in front of him braked hard, “causing him to pass on the left to avoid a collision.” Then, the driver, identified as Cox, reportedly “swerved into his car while he was passing” and “began to ram his vehicle multiple times on both sides,” making him run off the road.
The alleged victim reportedly pulled into a private driveway, but Cox then “rammed his vehicle head-on” before getting out of his vehicle and chasing the alleged victim, who was backing away.
Cox reportedly said that his vehicle was sideswiped by the other vehicle and he pursued the driver because he thought he was leaving the scene of the accident. He reportedly said that during the chase, the vehicles “collided multiple times, but that he was not doing it on purpose.”
Cox also reportedly said he tried to pass the other vehicle at one point, but it swerved into his vehicle, and when they both pulled into the private driveway, “he accidentally hit the black car head-on.” Then, he confronted the other vehicle’s owner, Cox reportedly said.
However, a passenger in the vehicle with Cox reportedly said “Cox became very irate and began to purposely hit” the other vehicle after the initial contact. She said “that she continually told Cox to stop but he would not,” Puckett wrote.
