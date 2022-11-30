A 29-year-old Little Rock man was taken into custody Tuesday after a short standoff with police at the Briarwood Apartments, according to the Searcy Police Department.

Lt. Todd Wells said Searcy officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to 2103 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway after receiving 911 calls of shots being fired in that area.

