A 29-year-old Little Rock man was taken into custody Tuesday after a short standoff with police at the Briarwood Apartments, according to the Searcy Police Department.
Lt. Todd Wells said Searcy officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to 2103 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway after receiving 911 calls of shots being fired in that area.
“Once officers got there, they were told [Antonio Terrell] Hubbard had shot at someone (not hitting them) while arguing with them and then ran back into the apartment,” Wells told The Daily Citizen. “Hubbard refused to answer the door for officers.”
Wells said that officers discovered that Hubbard was a parolee on active supervision out of the Arkansas Department of Correction. The department’s Special Response Team was called to the scene and was able to arrest Hubbard without further incident. No injuries were reported.
Hubbard was taken to the White County jail for parole violation and remained on the jail roster as of Wednesday afternoon. Wells said the incident is still under investigation by Searcy’s Criminal Investigation Division, who responded to the incident as well.
In a separate incident Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., Wells said Justin Lee Moore, 34, of Searcy and Jennifer E. Adams, 36, of Griffithville were arrested for criminal trespass at the old Searcy public swimming pool, 604 N. Moss St.
“Officers responded after receiving a call that someone was inside the building,” Wells said. “Once there, officers located Moore and Adams inside. Both Moore and Adams had previously been trespassed from the property. Moore was arrested for the same violation just last week.”
Moore also had an outstanding felony warrant out of Pulaski County for theft of property, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adams was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance (suspected methamphetamine).
Both Moore and Adams were taken to the White County jail for processing, and both were on the jail’s roster Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.