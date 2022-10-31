A shorthanded Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission fell one vote short of passing a request last week from a Searcy mayoral candidate for $26,600 in funding to launch an online and mobile app management solution for volunteerism.

The commission voted 3-1 in favor of the request from Mat Faulkner, executive director of the nonprofit Creative Group of Arkansas, with Secretary Tommy Centola casting the no vote. Requests need four votes from the seven-member committee to pass, but Chairman Chris Howell and member Mike Chalenburg were absent and the seventh seat has essentially remained open since May 2019.

