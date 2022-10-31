A shorthanded Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission fell one vote short of passing a request last week from a Searcy mayoral candidate for $26,600 in funding to launch an online and mobile app management solution for volunteerism.
The commission voted 3-1 in favor of the request from Mat Faulkner, executive director of the nonprofit Creative Group of Arkansas, with Secretary Tommy Centola casting the no vote. Requests need four votes from the seven-member committee to pass, but Chairman Chris Howell and member Mike Chalenburg were absent and the seventh seat has essentially remained open since May 2019.
The request is expected to be brought back for consideration at the November meeting. On Monday morning, Mayor Kyle Osborne told The Daily Citizen that a name has been submitted for a new A&P commissioner and the Searcy City Council is supposed to take that up during its agenda meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
“We are just trying to get it filled,” Centola said. “The lady [Mica Boykin, who is in the hotel industry, according to City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris] who was in there went to a different job and it just hasn’t been filled.
“The problem is finding a volunteer that will spend the time that is needed and attending those meetings, and it’s difficult, difficult to find people who want to serve in the position. We tried to have some from the hotel and food industry but it can be just about any business that caters to visitors.”
Faulkner’s requests, which was OK’d by Commissioners Jim House, Gary Patel and Rees Jones, involved the volunteer management app VOMO. A Zoom meeting was presented last Tuesday featuring VOMO founder and President Rob Peabody from Plano, Texas.
“This has been in the works for several years,” Faulkner said. “Actually, we started looking into it back during ‘Small Business Revolution’ when we just had a swelling of the community who had an interest in participating, volunteerism, being active on improving the community. So we had surveys that went out and hundreds and hundreds of responses saying, ‘Yes, we want to participate,’ so it became apparent that we needed some type of volunteer management solution to kind of put our arms around as many people who want to help Searcy move forward.”
Faulkner said several solutions were looked at “and we landed on this one called VOMO, which is short for Volunteer Movement.” He mentioned that there are a lot of churches, businesses and organizations that have volunteer opportunities.
“If I’m a volunteer, just a member of the community, and I want to serve in some capacity ... this is an online hub as well as a mobile app and I can create myself a user account and I can tag what interests or passions or resources that I have,” he said. “So if I am interested in helping homelessness, if I’m interested in helping with ball tournaments. If I’m interested in helping with any capacity, I can kind of create my profile that way.”
Faulkner used the example that if Searcy Sports Recreationl League Director Rigel Page out at the ball fields had a tournament coming in and needed parents to help prep the fields, he would post that. Then if someone flagged that as an interest, it would ping that person to let him or her know there is an opportunity if that person wanted to fill that need.
Another example used by Faulkner was that if someone needed something like 12 cases of water for an event, VOMO could be used to post that information.
As community members serve, he said, VOMO would track all that information in real time and “spit out reports.”
Peabody showed slides about VOMO and said it was fully customizable for the city or organization or whatever entity they were serving with it, “helping them to recruit more volunteers, to manage the volunteers that they currently have and then to give the robust analytics and reporting on the back end.”
He said VOMO serves a number of clients in 30 countries around the world and groups like Pepsi, Toyota, Frito Lay, The Dallas Morning News, the Salvation Army, Habitat America and churches across the country. Peabody said this service allows a “megaphone” for volunteer needs in communities. He said everything is automated.
Faulkner said there is a feature on VOMO for background checks and that facilitates fundraising.
“The request today is to help us get this launched,” he said. “Since we put in the request, we’ve conducted several different meetings and we also are looking for sustainability, so this is not something that we are asking the A&P to continue to support. This is something we are asking the A&P to help us get off the ground.
“This is a tech solution so it’s online as well as mobile and we’re aware that organizations have different levels of familiarity of how you use technology, and so we are looking at working with Harding University’s Community Connection Department and their students to provide boots on the ground support to organizations. So it will benefit the students as well as it’s going to benefit the organizations as far as having somebody here on the ground for support.”
Kyle Thompson, who is also with the Creative Group of Arkansas and assistant director for Community Connection and Social Impact at Harding, mentioned a few of the organizations that there had been meetings with concerning VOMO, including Searcy youth baseball, White County 100 Families, Timothy Hill Ranch, the Living Nativity at Searcy First Assembly of God and Harding. He said they really have expressed interest in using this platform.
Other organizations that are interested in using the platform, he said, include Jacob’s Place Homeless Mission, the Harding Academy robotics team, United Way of White County, Center on the Square and the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Thompson said this would provide a one-stop solution for new people coming into the community to see what opportunities are available.
Page said the platform could be used for baseball when fields need to be raked in preparation for play.
“I see it helping with people just to come to volunteer,” he said. “I hear all the time people say, ‘I wish we had better catcher’s gear.’ Well, I could put on there, ‘We need $300 for a set of catcher’s gear.’ Somebody could buy that for us.”
Page also mentioned hospitality for tournaments, saying if volunteers from area restaurants wanted to come out and hand out coupons that would be a good thing. He said he also considered using this platform as a way to help people pay for playing baseball. For example, if they volunteered a certain number of hours, their registration fee could be discounted.
Faulkner said, “If we are able to manage and leverage volunteerism more, then we’re saving money on paid labor.”
Jason Sutton, who Faulkner asked to speak about the Living Nativity, said one of the questions some of the 10,000 who come through the nativity every year have is how they could help. He said taking volunteers is something the church has wanted to do but the question is “how do we do that logistically and safely?” Sutton said it takes roughly 100 people per evening when the church does its nightly productions, plus the before and after. He said the app also would be a way to point the church’s members to other ways they could help in the community.
Dana Baker, coordinator for White County 100 Families, said that she “Ican see this being very beneficial to us.” Baker said her organization is a nonprofit who serve families in crisis and it currently has 324 families that it is serving. She mentioned food bank and tutoring needs and looking back to February during a fire at a large Searcy apartment that housed 35-38 families, the community rallied around the organization and it became a clearinghouse in its resource center to meet the needs of those families.
Baker said there were physical needs people had and other needs like transportation, and “we worked with families for six to eight weeks. ... It was a community collaboration. Everybody piled in at once and all hands on deck, but if we had this [VOMO] in place prior to this ... something is inevitably is going to come up in our community again like this. If we had the ability to have the volunteers on board ... you can plug in what your interests are, what your gifts are, what your talents are, what your skill set is and then when the needs come up, you are the one that is notified to meet those needs.”
Baker said her organization is planning to pay its own way ($100 per month) to use the platform.
Faulkner said sponsorships also were being raised. The user account cost is $1,200 per year. He said the recurring costs for VOMO are $12,000 a year and he said this was asking for commission to cover that. However, he said it is not going to wind up costing that much because ARcare, Harding and other organizations are going to help cover the base cost moving forward. A volunteer coordinator for VOMO would cost $6,000 per year, according to Faulkner.
“This can be transformative as far as for Searcy and what it can do,” Faulkner said. “It can help with tournaments. It can help with sports. It can help with community events, which falls right underneath the purview of A&P.”
Questioning fit
Centola, however, questioned “how does this fit into A &P?”
“I can’t see how it falls under advertising and promotion,” he said. “It seems like it is a great things for volunteers. It’s a great thing for our nonprofit groups, but I just can’t see it being an A & P thing.”
Faulkner said there have been several requests in the past for money to be allocated from A&P revenue to help with labor costs, so it would save the commission those costs “if you can fill those needs with volunteerism.”
“There has been requests for equipment funding for various sports,” he said. “If you can use a volunteer management solution to put these requests out there, let the community support these efforts, then again it’s not taking money away from A&P. It’s letting the community support itself.
“Likewise, if we can manage large events with volunteerism, that’s attracting people into the community and there’s lots of large events throughout the year. To me, there’s lots of benefits as far as A&P goes.”
Centola asked Faulkner if he had thought about going to the City Council with his request instead of commission. Faulkner said this is just the first step.
City Attorney Buck Gibson asked Faulkner how the VOMO app differed from other group meets apps that organizations can track themselves. Gibson said VOMO seems like an interesting concept but he doesn’t see how it adds anything to what is being done already. He said it seems redundant.
Page told Gibson he liked the specifics that VOMO offered, but Gibson said he still did not understand how it differs from a group post or social media post. He also questioned whether some of the nonprofits were going to pay the $1,200 per year. Page said the benefit would be having community members with their own seeders who could come out and seed the field. He said he could vet them so they would do it right.
“It is a fully integrated system,” Faulkner said.
Gibson asked about the background checks and if they would be through the Arkansa State Police. He also mentioned that there is a cost related to background checks.
House said nobody would know how the app would work out. “We can sit here and vote yes and no and all of that, either way, and I don’t have any information that will tell me whether it’s going to be good or bad. It sounds good and I like the organization sound. I do have some doubts on all of the people that have needs that would go to this one source but they’re not.
“Frankly, we don’t have the capability here to always find out a lot of facts about whether something is needed or not. We make our best judgement that we can.”
He said if VOMO cost $100,000, he would probably say no, but $12,000 “won’t kill us.” He said it was a risk, though.
Jones said he liked the fact that VOMO was proactive and people could get pinged on their interests when there was a need. He said he understands the risk of this being something new.
