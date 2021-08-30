White County Sheriff Phillip Miller decided to announce he is running for re-election earlier than he intended “to put a stop to the rumors” that he was going to run for county judge “and solidify his base of support.”
Although it may be a little early for Miller since the primaries aren’t until May, he already has a couple of challengers. Bald Knob Police Chief Larry House and Harding University Criminology Professor Sam Jeffrey also have said that they are running. Their intentions won’t be made official until filing for office starts in February.
Miller, who had been chief deputy, was elected sheriff in 2019, defeating Charlie Perry, White County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Clayton Edwards, former White County Sheriff Pat Garrett and Searcy Police Department Cpl. Michael Bullock.
He said he is running for a second term because “when I ran the first time, I had several things that I hoped to accomplish that I think would make our sheriff’s department better, our detention center better and the service that we provide to our citizens better, and we were just on the cusp of implementing some of those programs.
“For instance, we had just started being able to have AA [Alcoholic Anonymous], NA [Narcotics Anonymous] meetings in the jail and we had just started our mobile office, where me and members of my administration went out and met the public at various locations to where we could go to them instead of them coming to us and then COVID happened and shut down a lot of those plans that we had and still want to implement, want to see be successful,” Miller said. “That is one of the reasons I’m running for reelection.”
Miller, who said he grew up in Plainview and graduated from Judsonia High School in 1994, started off serving the community as a volunteer firefighter. and was certified as an emergency medical technicis by Foothills Technical Institute, now Arkansas State University-Beebe’s Searcy campus. In 1997, he attended auxiliary/part-time law enforcement training and was hired by the Bald Knob Police Department as an auxillary officer.
In 2000, Miller graduated first in his class, completing basic law enforcement training. He served in both patrol and criminal investigation for the White County Sheriff’s Office until 2008 when he was hired as a full time detective there. In 2010, he was promoted to sergeant and then to lieutenant, being placed in charge of the criminal investigation division. In 2014, Miller was promoted to chief deputy.
Miller is married to Nicki and they have four children.
Jeffrey, who said he is from Fort Worth, Texas, moved to Searcy after being a CIA special agent for 10 years. He took a job at Harding as the director of the criminal justice program. His wife, Emille, is from Bald Knob and they have four children.
“I’m running for sheriff because I believe three things primarily,” Jeffrey said. “One is to combat drug trafficking; second, combat human trafficking in White County; and three is we need to remind the federal government of the constitutional limits put on it. You have to have somebody at the local level to push back against federal over reach.”
The Daily Citizen was unable to reach House before deadline, but plans more in-depth profiles of all of the candidates after they officially file for office.
