Sheridan School District Superintendent Jerrod Williams will be in Searcy on Monday to interview for the superintendent’s position.
Williams is one of four recommended finalists to replace Diane Barrett, who is retiring June 30 after 11 years as Searcy’s superintendent. The three other candidates the Searcy School Board has chosen to interview next week are Stuttgart Superintendent Dr. Rick L. Gales, Hope Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart and Cross County Superintendent Dr. Nathan Morris. They have been profiled in previous editions of The Daily Citizen.
Each will be in Searcy for a full day next week, participating in campus visits and meeting with stakeholder groups for an interview before having dinner with their spouse around 5 p.m. and then a 1 1/2-hour to two-hour interview with the School Board members. The selected superintendent will begin July 1.
Dr. Ken James and Dr. Bobby Lester, search consultants for McPherson and Jacobson Executive Recruitment and Development Firm, provided the profile information about the candidates they vetted for the position. Williams’ father is Dr. Kieth Williams, who also works for the firm, retired as Bald Knob’s superintendent in 2014 and was Beebe’s superintendent for 10 years.
According to Lester, Williams is 1992 graduate of Cross County High School. He has an undergraduate degree in elementary educational, a master’s in education administration and an education specialist degree. His degrees are from Harding University.
Williams served as superintendent of the Bauxite School District before going to Sheridan, where, Lester said, he has been for about seven years. He also served as Pangburn’s superintendent from 2008-2011 and was a principal and a transportation director in the England School District in Lonoke County. Williams was a gifted and talented teacher in the Cabot School District before he went into administration. He taught in Cabot for seven years.
Lester said that according to Williams’ references, he was “instrumental in getting a 3.8 millage passed.” Sheridan hadn’t passed a millage in 15 years, but it was passed in 2016, 60 percent to 40 percent with more than 4,000 votes cast.
“He is a proven leader with excellent communication skills,” another reference said. “He has a high standard of honesty and integrity” and is “a good Christian man who is involved in his church.”
According to a reference, Williams “implemented recruitment and hiring practices in Sheridan” and “under his leadership student performance has improved. He is a visionary person, always looking for ways to improve the district.
“Student expulsions have been reduced dramatically using programs such as the Second Chance and the TLC [The Learning Center] programs.”
Williams also was praised for his staffing efforts. “He surrounds himself with a very confident administrative staff,” a reference said. “He is a proven team builder” and “teacher salaries have increased dramatically since his tenure there [at Sheridan].
“He has an open door policy and is easily accessible and approachable.”
Williams shows an “understanding of school finance and budgets” as well, references said. “He has managed a building plan of over $57 million. They have built a new high school, a new cafeteria, an arena and two new middle schools.”
“He is known as a detailed guy and has a great memory of numbers,” James said. ... “Sheridan was at a broken point when he became superintendent; he has brought the district back.”
Williams was praised for his “high expectations” and being “a hard worker who stays until the job is done.” A reference also said he “delegates responsibility but doesn’t walk away.
“He has secured grants and stays up to date on student laws and regulations. He maintain relationships with state representatives. He keeps the board informed.”
“He always wants the best for students and athletics, extra curricular programs and academics,” a reference added. “The district increased STEM offerings from three in 2018 to 18 sections this year,” Lester said.
“He takes pride in the school buildings and the grounds. Academics are always his top priority. He is a stickler for following policy. He dresses well and always projects a positive appearance.”
Williams is a member of the Sheridan Rotary Club and has roles in many community and statewide organizations. “By his efforts, the district is engaged with the community and businesses,” a reference said.
The Sheridan School District has 4,200 students. The Searcy School District has 3,960 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.