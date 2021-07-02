A Judsonia 43-year-old is officially facing charges after sexual contact by him was alleged April 15 by a teenager who reportedly said it happened “on multiple occasions when she was younger.”
A warrant was issued for Robert J. Clary earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on two counts of second-degree sexual assault, a class B felony. He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment Tuesday.
The claim against Clary was reported to the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Division and the juvenile was interviewed at the Child Safety Center of White County, according to Detective Derek S. Warren of the White County Sheriff’s Office.
The contact reportedly consisted of private parts being touched under clothing.
Warren wrote that Clary gave a statement at the sheriff’s office May 6, saying “he had smoked marijuana” on the day of one of the assaults alleged by the juvenile and remembered making sexual contact with her while brushing her hair. He reportedly said that he used marijuana medicinally along with “a large amount of different medications.”
According to the affidavit, Clary said he “doesn’t remember many things because he is a heavy drug user and used to heavily drink alcohol,” adding that “he used to drink a gallon of rum a night and would often black out.” He said the alcohol combined with methamphetamines and prescription drugs would cause “heavy blackouts.”
Clary reportedly said that he believed the juvenile was telling the truth and “if she says he abused her sexually in the past, then it ‘must have happened.’” However, he said he had “no memory of any actual event like that.”
Clary was arrested May 5 and remained in the White County Detention Center on Friday afternoon.
A warrant also was issued for Clinton James Howard, 30, of Beebe on four counts of distributing/possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child (first offense), a class C felony. He was not in custody in White County on Friday afternoon and no court appearance had been scheduled.
Arkansas State Police Special Agent Mike McNeill wrote in the affidavit that a “complaint” from MediaLab/KIK was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the cyber-tip was assigned to him Feb. 5. The cyber-tip documents reportedly showed that “files of sexual exploitation materials were uploaded” Dec. 30, 2020, to a KIK account.
Howard was developed as a suspect and interviewed “at his residence” Feb. 25. He reportedly said that “all the child pornography images that he has viewed were through his KIK account or his SnapChat account.”
An image that had been altered was shown to Howard, McNeill wrote, and he admitted to seeing the unaltered version and agreed that the “female in the image appeared to be approximately 7 years old.” He also reportedly admitted that he had been “viewing images that would be described as child pornography for the past six years.”
Warrants also were issued earlier this month for Brandon D. Moss, 24, and James Edwin Reed, 47, for class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act and as habitual offenders. Moss was listed on the warrant as living in the 200 block of East Adams Street in Judsonia while Reed was listed as living in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 64 in Bald Knob.
According to the Arkansas Crime Information Center Sex Offender Registry, Moss is a level 2 offender convicted of sexual solicitation/indecency/child and second-degree sexual assault while Reed wasn’t found in the database.
Level 2 sex offenders are considered moderate risk, while level 3 are described as high risk and level 4 as a sexually violent predator.
According to citydata.com and the ACIC registry, there are six level 4 registered sex offenders in White County. They are Edward Andrew Lovitte, 600 block of Foster Chapel Road (second-degree sexual assault) in the Searcy area; Thomas Ernest Leslie, 500 block of Brook Circle in Beebe (first-degree sexual abuse); Bobby Gene Tate, 100 block of Audrey Street in Bradford (possession of child pornography); Sean David Duffey, 1200 block of North Street (sexual assault) in Kensett; Curtis Melton Jones, 200 block of Kirkland Road (fourth-degree sexual assault) in McRae; and Calvin Eugene Harrell, 200 block of Honeysuckle Road in Bald Knob (rape, burglary, criminal attempt/burglary).
Registered offenders
Other registered sex offenders in Bald Knob, according to citydata.com this week, were Aaron Ray Rash, level 3, 100 block of Fire Tower Road; Arthur Van Foust, level 2, 700 block of Stanley Road; Bradley Curry, level 2, 600 block of Walker Road; Carl David Cantrell, level 3, 300 block of Russell Mountain Road; Charles Greer, level 2, 800 block of North Main Street; Christopher Allen Vaughn, level 3, 730 block of Arkansas Highway 258; Darrell Lamont James, level 3, 1200 block of Highway 258; Glenn Dale Jones, level 3, 300 block of Clark Avenue; Jerry Lee Conway, level 3, 100 block of Powderfork; Jimmy Chad Siler, level 2, 100 block of Troy Cox Road; Jimmy Ray Kisling, level 2, 100 block of Liberty Valley; Jonathan B. Wainwright, level 2, 200 block of Honey Holler Road; Lewis R. Kane, level 3, 100 block of Newell Road; Matthew L. Spegal, level 2, 200 block of Brown Street; Michael Charles Hill, level 2, 400 block of U.S. Highway 167; Mitchell Wayne Rash, level 3, 100 block of Fire Tower Road; Robert Dallas Ward, level 3, 200 block of Russell Mountain Road; Stacey Trance Martin, level 2, 200 block of Fuller Road; Timothy Kyle Brooks, level 3, 1900 block of Bald Knob Lake Road; and Walter E. Newby, level 2, 100 block of Barnes Road
Other registered sex offenders listed in Beebe were Alfred Eli Sharp, level 2, 200 block of Cypress Lake Road; Anthony K. Saxton, level 3, 700 block of Kamak Drive; Bobby Allen Smart Jr., level 2, homeless; Brian Loyd Mills, level 2, 300 block of Louie Pruitt Road; Carl W. Young, level 3, 500 block of Minnesota Street; Charles Edward Boone, level 3, 100 block of Andrew Lane; Clifford Dale Slusher, level 2, 200 block of Campground Road; Clint Alan Roland, level 3, 300 block of Blue Hole Road; David Eldon Dosier, level 3, 10 block of Cedar Loop; David Warren Claiborne, level 2, 800 block of West Fisher Lane; David Wayne Dunigan, level 3, 100 block of Ken Utley Road; Franklin Monroe Snipes, level 3, 200 block of Heads Lane; Henry Neumann, level 3, 3100 block of Arkansas Highway 31; Paul Domenique Chastain, level 2, 200 block of Gum Street; Rodney Allen Foster, level 3, 400 bock of U.S. Highway 64; Ron Belew, level 3, 3000 block of Highway 31; Shyquan Fair, level 3, 100 block of Parkway Court; Stephen Lux, level 2, the block of Glen Lee; Thomas Collins Hall, level 3, 100 block of Rainey Road; Timothy Paul Hughes, level 2, 300 block of East Idaho; Van Darren Lovercheck, level 2, 100 block of Pineview Drive; Carl Wayne Young, level not indicated, nonresident offender; Rettig Don Light, level not indicated, nonresident offender; and Michael Lee Eagle, level 2, out of state.
In Bradford, other sex offenders listed were April Dawn Pipkin, level 2, 400 block of Acacia; Bennie Lloyd Fry Jr., level 2, 400 block of Peacock Road; Bruce Glaum, level 2, 400 block of Peacock Road; Calvin Ray Thomas, level 2, 1100 block of Velvet Ridge Road; Charles Allen Nowman, level 2, 5200 block of Arkansas Highway 367 North; Christopher Tracy Caraway, level 2, 3500 block of Union Hill Road; David Wayne Helvering, level 2, 900 block of Jackson; Derrick Ray Hare, level 3, 1300 block of Highway 167; Jack Hansen, level 3, 300 block of Audrey Street; James Randall Sprouse, level 3, 5000 block of Jackson 6; James William Stipes, level 3, 300 block of Watson Road; Michael Alan Money, level 2, 600 block of Jackson; Michael David Hazelrigg, level 2, 3600 block of Jackson 1; Paul Lynn Marcum, level 3, 100 block of Eden Road; and Thomas Lynn Fears II, level 2, 500 block of Goldmine Road.
McRae had one other sex offender listed: Jerry Foster, level 2, 100 block of Kirkland Road, while Kensett had Bill Joe Childers, level 3, 100 block of Old Railroad Road; Clinton Edward Reeves, level 2, 300 block of West Searcy Street: Barry Plato Brown, level 2, 300 block of SW 4th Street; Jeffrey Lynn Williams, level 2, 500 block of Wilbur D. Mills; and Donnie Mulherin, level 3, 1200 block of North Street.
Sex offenders listed for other cities in the county were:
Higginson: Michael Wayne Weatherly, level 2, 100 block of Y Street and Paul Wesley Davis, level 3, 100 block of Caruth.
Pangburn: Andrew Brian Patrick, level 3, 100 block of Thrasher Road; Bryant Edward Rodgers, level 3, 100 block of Main Street; David Paul Calendar, level 3, 400 block of Dewey Road; Donald Ray Koster, level 2, 800 block of Second Street; Ernest Rolando Gonzales, level 2, the block of Crook Road; James Carl White, level 2, 100 block of Crestview Drive; and Justin E. Baker, level 2, 100 block of Houston Lane.
Rose Bud: Mark Peeler, level 3, 700 block of Arkansas Highway 5; Michael Lynn Parish, level 2, 100 block of Turner Road; and Richard Lee House, level 2, 200 block of Crockett Road.
Due to problems navigating the ACIC database, the following names were not included in an article on 61 registered sex offenders living in the Searcy area (now listed on citydata.com as 62) published earlier this month:
Searcy: Bobby Lynn Coughlin, level 3, 4800 block of Arkansas Highway 36 West; Christopher M. Stevens, level 2, 500 block of Old Nursery Road; Danny Thane Haddix, level 2, 200 block of Georgia Ridge Road; Delois Evonne Harris, level 3, 3600 block of Arkansas Highway 367; Hal Gene Speakman, level 3, 300 block of Arkansas Highway 385 South; Hugh Batten, level 2, 100 block of Blue Bonnett Dr.; Jodie Waddle Jr., level 2, 100 block of Cut Off Road; Keith Lamont Bennett, level 3, 5000 block of Highway 36; Michael Allen Hayes, level 3, 200 block of Greenwood Avenue; Michael Daly, level 2, 1200 block of West Vine Avenue; Randy Aaron Still, level 2, 500 block of Baker Road; Rodney W. Clowers, level 2, 160 block of Parrot Lane; Sheri Ann Ellis, level 2, 400 block of Old Railroad Road; Stephen Dwain Shafer, level 2, 4400 block of Highway 36 West; Vernon Delhart Reames, level 3, 100 block of Powell Lane; Wilfred Harris, level 3, 100 block of Thurman Weir; Luke Damiel Sugg, no level listed, child porn/film/videos, White County Detention Center; and Nicholas Chaney, level 3, 500 block of Country Club Road.
Judsonia: Jeffrey A. Bruce, level 2, 300 block of East Adams Street; James Timothy Brown, level 2, 700 block of Monroe Street; Allen Daniel Hodgson, level 2, 200 block of Westside Road; Glen Eugene Taylor, level 2, 300 block of Locust Street; Rodney Sims, level 3, 20 block of Matthews Street; and Edward Blevins, level 3, 1500 block of Roundabout Circle.
