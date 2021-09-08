Cases
40,390,589 in United States (222,342,137 worldwide)
Deaths
652,000 in United States (4,592,947 worldwide)
Arkansas
467,496 cumulative cases, 7,142 deaths; 12,058 cases in White County, including 451 active, and 167 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday
Schools
Harding University (37 active, 49 cumulative); Searcy (36 active, 139 cumulative); Beebe (23 active, 47 cumulative); White County Central (22 active, 35 cumulative); Riverview (8 active, 22 cumulative); Rose Bud (8 active, 24 cumulative); Pangburn (6 active, 24 cumulative); Bald Knob (5 active, 25 cumulative); Bradford (5 active, 11 cumulative) as of Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
