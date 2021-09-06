Cases

40,007,253 in United States (221,004,233 worldwide)

Deaths

648,957 in United States (4,573,207 worldwide)

Arkansas

464,732 cumulative cases, 7,070 deaths; 11,999 cases in White County, including 537 active, and 167 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Monday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

