Cases
40,007,253 in United States (221,004,233 worldwide)
Deaths
648,957 in United States (4,573,207 worldwide)
Arkansas
464,732 cumulative cases, 7,070 deaths; 11,999 cases in White County, including 537 active, and 167 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.