Cases
43,302,700 in United States (233,114,589 worldwide)
Deaths
694,084 in United States (4,770,309 worldwide)
Arkansas
495,073 cumulative cases, 7,670 deaths; 12,721 cases in White County, including 249 active, and 181 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday
Schools
Harding University (24 active, 185 cumulative); Pangburn (21 active, 59 cumulative); Searcy (17 active, 180 cumulative); Beebe (9 active, 77 cumulative); Riverview (8 active, 39 cumulative) as of Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
