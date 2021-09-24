Cases
42,776,254 in United States (230,939,598 worldwide)
Deaths
686,346 in United States (4,734,597 worldwide)
Arkansas
491,221 cumulative cases, 7,561 deaths; 12,632 cases in White County, including 318 active, and 178 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Friday
Schools
Harding University (39 active, 177 cumulative); Searcy (19 active, 178 cumulative); Pangburn (16 active, 52 cumulative); Beebe (9 active, 76 cumulative); Harding Academy (5 active, 21 cumulative) as of Thursday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
