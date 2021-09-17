Cases
41,906,703 in United States (227,445,273 worldwide)
Deaths
671,835 in United States (4,676,491 worldwide)
Arkansas
480,934 cumulative cases, 7,395 deaths; 12,366 cases in White County, including 365 active, and 175 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Friday
Schools
Harding University (77 active, 149 cumulative); Searcy (18 active, 162 cumulative); Beebe (16 active, 66 cumulative); Pangburn (11 active, 38 cumulative); Rose Bud (10 active, 36 cumulative); Harding Academy (6 active, 17 cumulative); Riverview (5 active, 31 cumulative); Bradford (5 active, 17 cumulative) as of Thursday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
