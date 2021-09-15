Cases

41,461,541 in United States (226,173,361 worldwide)

Deaths

661,496 in United States (4,655,901 worldwide)

Arkansas

479,110 cumulative cases, 7,362 deaths; 12,315 cases in White County, including 367 active, and 173 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Schools

Harding University (61 active, 113 cumulative); Searcy (20 active, 156 cumulative); Beebe (17 active, 61 cumulative); Pangburn (12 active, 36 cumulative); Rose Bud (12 active, 36 cumulative); Riverview (10 active, 31 cumulative) as of Monday’s report

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.