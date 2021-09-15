Cases
41,461,541 in United States (226,173,361 worldwide)
Deaths
661,496 in United States (4,655,901 worldwide)
Arkansas
479,110 cumulative cases, 7,362 deaths; 12,315 cases in White County, including 367 active, and 173 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Schools
Harding University (61 active, 113 cumulative); Searcy (20 active, 156 cumulative); Beebe (17 active, 61 cumulative); Pangburn (12 active, 36 cumulative); Rose Bud (12 active, 36 cumulative); Riverview (10 active, 31 cumulative) as of Monday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.