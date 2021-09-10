Cases

40,696.406 in United States (223,552,572 worldwide)

Deaths

655,875 in United States (4,611,549 worldwide)

Arkansas

472,136 cumulative cases, 7,199 deaths; 12,151 cases in White County, including 445 active, and 169 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday

Schools

Harding University (46 active, 79 cumulative); Searcy (18 active, 144 cumulative); Beebe (18 active, 54 cumulative); White County Central (12 active, 38 cumulative); Riverview (10 active, 27 cumulative); Pangburn (5 active, 28 cumulative); Bradford (5 active, 13 cumulative) as of Thursday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.