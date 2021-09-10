Cases
40,696.406 in United States (223,552,572 worldwide)
Deaths
655,875 in United States (4,611,549 worldwide)
Arkansas
472,136 cumulative cases, 7,199 deaths; 12,151 cases in White County, including 445 active, and 169 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday
Schools
Harding University (46 active, 79 cumulative); Searcy (18 active, 144 cumulative); Beebe (18 active, 54 cumulative); White County Central (12 active, 38 cumulative); Riverview (10 active, 27 cumulative); Pangburn (5 active, 28 cumulative); Bradford (5 active, 13 cumulative) as of Thursday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.