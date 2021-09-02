Cases
39,309,315 in United States (218,152,159 worldwide)
Deaths
641,450 in United States (4,527,819 worldwide)
Arkansas
455,781 cumulative cases, 6,969 deaths; 11,780 cases in White County, including 591 active, and 161 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Schools
Searcy (33 active cases, 116 cumulative); White County Central (23 active, 26 cumulative); Bald Knob (18 active, 24 cumulative); Beebe (18 active, 35 cumulative); Rose Bud (13 active, 23 cumulative); Harding University (13 active, 18 cumulative); Pangburn (11 active, 23 cumulative); Riverview (6 active, 15 cumulative) in Monday’s education institution report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.