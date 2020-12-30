The former executive director at Camp Wyldewood convicted of video voyeurism has begun serving his sentence more than a year and a half since it was amended to three years in prison after a child porn conviction was dismissed, according to 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy.
Robert M. Powell, 47, of Searcy was in the White County Detention Center on Wednesday awaiting transfer to an Arkansas Department of Correction facility. He has been in jail since Dec. 16 after White County Circuit Judge Mark Pate denied his motion to remain on bond. Powell had been out on bond while appealing his conviction.
“We are pleased to see the sentence imposed that was handed down almost two years ago,” McCoy said. ... “Justice is definitely being served finally.”
Powell, who was convicted in a bench trail, was originally sentenced in February 2019 to six years in prison for class D felony video voyeurism and two counts of class C felony distributing/possession or viewing matter depicting a sexually explicit conduct involving a child. However, his attorney, Jonathan Lane of Searcy, filed an appeal to the Arkansas Court of Appeals and requested an appeal bond, which was granted by then-White County Circuit Judge Robert Edwards.
On March 1, 2019, a joint motion was filed, McCoy said, “setting aside” the two counts of child porn because of a mix-up over the victim’s age at the time of the offense.
The Court of Appeals denied Powell’s petition for a rehearing on the video voyeurism charge a few months ago, on Oct. 9, and the Arkansas Supreme Court denied a petition for review Nov. 23.
“His attorney had filed a motion for reconsideration with the Arkansas Supreme Court and they flatly denied it so [that’s why] the appeal part has taken so long,” McCoy said.
On Dec. 14, the Court of Appeals issued a mandate that Powell “immediately surrender to the sheriff” or his bond would be declared forfeit and a warrant would be issued for his arrest.
His attorney had filed his motion Dec. 11 for Powell to remain on bond pending bed space at the Department of Correction, and McCoy said, “We had a hearing and Judge Pate denied that so he was placed into custody on his conviction.”
Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Norene Smith wrote in the state’s objection to the motion that COVID-19 was cited as a reason for Powell to remain on bond, but “the White County Detention Center has a rigorous protocol for managing the prisoners in their facility. There have been no COVID-19 cases documented in the jail at this time.”
Powell’s case dates back to April 6, 2018, when White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Heather Meadows responded to Camp Wyldewood in regard to some renters who located what they believed to be an electronic recording device in their cabin.
In an affidavit, Meadows wrote that she made contact with the temporary tenants and learned that their landlord, Powell, who was also their friend, had recently put what looked like a power outlet faceplate on their bedroom wall under the assumption that he was putting the covers where he would have actual electrical outlets placed in the near future.
After a few days passed, the man at the residence noticed “a faint light” coming from the device. Upon further inspection, he found that the device was a camera that was set to record video.
The tenants signed a consent form that allowed for a search of the media card that was found inside the camera. Meadows wrote that she viewed the contents and found over 300 video clips of the victims. It was noted by Meadows that a juvenile female was part of the contents in various stages of undress.
Powell was contacted at his residence and admitted to purchasing the recording device and “deliberately placing it in the bedroom hoping to obtain nude video for the purposes of sexual gratification.”
The particular camera found by the husband in the cabin had not been viewed by Powell, but on his laptop computer, investigators found images of “child erotica” and images of campers taken in front of “green screen” so that he may easily manipulate them into situations involving adult sexual images.
A 20-year-old testified at Powell’s bench trial that the photographs of her face inches away from a male sexual organ were taken when she was almost 17 years old. However, upon reviewing old mementos, she discovered her timing was off and contacted the prosecutors to let them know she was actually not quite 18 yet, which led to Edwards dropping those two charges and resentencing Powell.
Edwards said he felt “compelled to resentence” Powell because “I think that’s the proper way to do it.”
“I considered any effect on any sentence I could impose is a term of 36 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction the court ultimately heard at the sentencing trial, “¦” he said. “I still consider this to be a serious offense involving the privacy of an entire family – man, woman and child – that it is a calculated premeditated deliberate offense on the part of the defendant. ...”
“... Mr. Powell was well aware that there was a minor child residing in the room for which he placed the secret device and that that minor child would likely be depicted in many of the videos he was attempting to obtain.”
On Monday, McCoy commended the pornography victim for her honesty.
“She was thinking she was one or two months before the cutoff age. What we wound up doing was to file a motion to basically quash that offense even though he was convicted of it. We could have just let it go, but that wasn’t the right thing to do,” McCoy said. “We learned this additional information; we basically did away with one of the multiple offenses for which he was convicted.
“That is something very unusual that we would get information after a trial and he’s convicted. The position we were put in was that we could let it go or do the right thing and comply what the law is, even if it is the harder thing to do. We are very proud of that young lady for doing the right thing, too. She could have just let it go, too.”
On appeal, Powell’s attorney argued that he could not be guilty of video voyeurism because the camera was found before he was able to view the images. Judge Larry D. Vaught wrote for the Court of Appeals that Arkansas Code Annotated 5-16-101 “prohibits the use of a camera for a particular purpose, and Powell used a camera with necessary intent.”
His attorney also argued that the SD card “was the product of an unconstitutional search,” which Vaught said “has no merits,” and that his statements to officers at his home along with evidence, including his laptop, that he turned over to them “were the product of an unconstitutional seizure.” Vaught wrote, “Again, we disagree.”
Powell’s attorney also challenged the length of his sentence since Edwards departed from sentencing guidelines that “called for community corrections or alternative sentence.” However, Vaught noted that Powell’s sentence “was less than the maximum allowed under the law.”
