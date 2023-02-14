Sen. Jonathan Dismang believes it is time to end a measure that was put into place to “kind of jump-start solar in the state” that shifts costs to consumers who don’t use solar energy.

Dismang (R-Beebe) is co-sponsoring a bill, with Rep. Lanny Fite (R-Benton), that was introduced last Wednesday in the Arkansas House of Representatives that would end the state’s policy that requires solar array owners, as well as other renewable energy sources, to be paid at the regular retail rate for excess power generation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.