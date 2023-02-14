Sen. Jonathan Dismang believes it is time to end a measure that was put into place to “kind of jump-start solar in the state” that shifts costs to consumers who don’t use solar energy.
Dismang (R-Beebe) is co-sponsoring a bill, with Rep. Lanny Fite (R-Benton), that was introduced last Wednesday in the Arkansas House of Representatives that would end the state’s policy that requires solar array owners, as well as other renewable energy sources, to be paid at the regular retail rate for excess power generation.
The bill is on the agenda of the House Committee on Insurance and Commerce on Wednesday, and Dismang said at Monday’s legislative update at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce that he would be engaging in the “solar bill” this week. The bill’s title says it is “to prevent cost-shifting and ensure fairness to all ratepayers.”
“Right now, we have what’s called net metering in the state,” Dismang said. The state’s net metering structure was created by Act 1781 of 2001. In 2019, he said the chairman of the Arkansas Public Service Commission convinced his committee and the Legislature that net metering was needed to kick-start the solar industry.
“What that means is if you don’t have solar on your house and your neighbor does, there’s a fraction of your bill that you’re paying for him or her to have solar,” Dismang said, adding he doesn’t think that is particularly fair. “We’ve got to a point now that we have a large number of people who have signed on to solar and not just in the residential area but also the commercial.”
Net-metering concerns “what you’re producing, what you can use,” he said. “That doesn’t go on your bill clearly – you’re not paying for anybody else’s infrastructure cost – that’s a credit to you. You made the investment for the solar and you’re getting the benefit of that. Anything that you have produced above what you need goes back out onto the grid at 1:1.”
Dismang said that means that the solar array owner is getting “a retail value” for the energy that is being generated and sent to the grid. That retail value is what the energy company is paying for the wholesale cost. “So they are buying from these two groups, their energy. They are paying wholesale and then also all the infrastructure costs that everybody else has to pay so we can have electricity going to your house. They are getting 1:1, so that is where the cost shift is occurring there.”
Entergy Arkansas and Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Corp. told the Arkansas Advocate that the policy “unfairly shifts the cost of electricity onto customers who don’t want or can’t afford solar or other renewable energy systems.”
Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Corp. spokesman Rob Roedel told the Advocate the policy results in increased electricity costs on “the backs of Arkansans that are the least able to pay.”
“Approximately $8 million was shifted from net metering consumers to other [AECC] members in 2021,” Roedel said. “Even if no new net metering facilities are installed under the current unfair 1:1 rate structure, the amount will swell to more than $140 million by 2040 when the PSC’s grandfathering policy of 1:1 under Act 464 ends.”
Dismang said the 1:1 ratio is kilowatt-for-kilowatt hour above and beyond what the solar array owner is actually using at his or her house.
“Each of us pays a flat rate and a kilowatt-hour rate,” said Rep. Stephen Meeks, R-Greenbrier, in 2018. (Meeks has sponsored a competing House bill that would serve as a “temporary placeholder” and reportedly is opposed to HB1370.) “Within both of those is the infrastructure costs, the costs for the sticks and poles and substations, so forth. The solar users, because of their net metering, they were not paying their part so to speak, and so that cost was passed on to everyone else.
Dismang said for an energy creator who wants to have a 5-megawatt facility, “you’re a producer and you should get paid as a producer, not paid as someone that is using it behind the meter themself. There is a cost shift.”
Certain incentives are set aside, according to Dismang, for public entities such as schools and universities. “They may get 2 cents more or 3 cents more per kilowatt hour that they sell back.”
Some school districts, including White County Central, that have already started solar projects, have been “grandfathered in” at the current rate, according to Dismang. “You are always going to be at a 1:1, if that is what you signed on to, that was your understanding and that’s what the solar company told you the world was going to be like.”
Dismang said he thinks changing the policy will be a big fight. Ninety groups against the bill were set to meet outside the state Capitol on Tuesday.
“I think it’s a fairness issue,” he said. “This isn’t for utility companies; this is for everyday consumers, and as this continues to grow, the cost shift is only going to grow.”
Dismang said a number of industries in the state are kind of already moving in the direction of solar use. He said he believes Walmart wants to put solar on top of a lot of its buildings, and that makes a lot of sense. “You’re not cutting down trees to do that, they can power themselves.”
Dismang said the question is “how much of that overproduction that may happen on a Walmart do we allow to shift to customers who don’t have solar.”
Rep. Jim Wooten (R-Beebe), who is on the House Committee on Insurance and Commerce, agreed with Dismang that solar is going to be a big issue. He said it does come down to “fairness to have a homeowner versus industry. There’s a different impact both have. The net metering needs to be examined and looked at.”
Wooten said he has looked at some of the bills involving solar and it is hard to tell in some instances what the consumer is getting in credit versus what they’re paying.
“In one particular situation, they had levelized billing and now it is coming back to bite them because of the way the utility has handled it and they are not sure what they have received for the fact that they have invested, I don’t know, $25,000 or $30,000 or something like that to have solar panels,” Wooten said. “So it needs to be delineated more from a consumer standpoint, both at the industrial level and the residential level because they are two entirely different areas – one produces a lot more, one produces less.”
Dismang said even California has moved away from net metering to two-channel billing (consumption and production).
