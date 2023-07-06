Court records show that a second individual was accused of being involved in a kidnapping-false imprisonment using zip-ties on Bloodworth Road in early May that has led to charges against a Searcy 29-year-old.

The second suspect is not named in the affidavit written by Detective Chris Ellis of the White County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant was issued last week for the other individual, Paul Le, at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class Y felony aggravated robbery. class C felony false imprisonment in the first degree. class D felony aggravated assault, class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000 and felony with firearm enhanced penalties. Le remained in custody in White County on Thursday and is set to appear for plea and arraignment Tuesday in White County Circuit Court.

Information for this article contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.

