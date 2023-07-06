Court records show that a second individual was accused of being involved in a kidnapping-false imprisonment using zip-ties on Bloodworth Road in early May that has led to charges against a Searcy 29-year-old.
The second suspect is not named in the affidavit written by Detective Chris Ellis of the White County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant was issued last week for the other individual, Paul Le, at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class Y felony aggravated robbery. class C felony false imprisonment in the first degree. class D felony aggravated assault, class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000 and felony with firearm enhanced penalties. Le remained in custody in White County on Thursday and is set to appear for plea and arraignment Tuesday in White County Circuit Court.
According to the affidavit, the sheriff’s office responded to a check welfare call around 1:17 p.m. May 8 after a caller said that a man, “with his hands zip-tied behind his back, came to her residence” in the Center Hill community asking for help. She reportedly saw a maroon sport utility vehicle, which was later identified as a Cadillac Escalade, drive away as she was talking to the man, before he “ran back across the street and went into the residence.”
Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, told The Daily Citizen in May that deputies attempted to contact the restrained man, but “when they could not make contact, and fearing for his safety, they forced entry into the home and located the man,” who did not require medical treatment.
Ellis wrote that marks on the alleged victim’s wrists were “consistent with marks made by zip-ties.” The alleged victim reportedly said that Le and another man “took part in restraining him” with zip-ties after coming to his residence “while striking him on the head with a pistol.” The “unknown suspect” was described as “a clean-shaven white male, approximately 30 years of age.” He was around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 210 pounds with brown hair.
The alleged victim reportedly said he noticed that his wallet, containing $5, was missing following the altercation.
Around 2:40 p.m. Le’s vehicle was spotted in Searcy, according to Ellis, and a traffic stop was made by deputies and Central Arkansas Drug Task Force officers. Seiders said Le attempted to evade law enforcement but was stopped in the area of Country Club Road and Arkansas Highway 36 West. Le, who “had been arrested the previous month for aggravated assault,” was taken to the White County jail, where he “refused to provide a statement and requested an attorney,” Ellis wrote.
Two properties were searched in the investigation and the Escalade was seized, Seiders said. Investigators also seized approximately 4 pounds of marijuana and 13 pounds of THC products.
A warrant also was issued for Addison Paul Crosby, 19, of Pleasant Plains on a charge of class D felony battery in the second degree. Crosby also remained in custody in White County on Thursday and also is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Crosby is accused of slapping a 10-year-old in the face during an argument May 23 at a program called Living Branches on Hankins Lane, where Crosby was one of the leaders of the program that houses those in need of assistance.
Ellis wrote in the affidavit that a handprint impression could be seen on the right cheek of the alleged victim, who reportedly said that he and another juvenile “had been arguing over a ball” when Crosby came into the room. Crosby then began arguing with the alleged victim before slapping him. Other juveniles reportedly said that they witnessed Crosby slapping the alleged victim “across the face.”
Crosby was later found by Arkansas State Police on U.S. Highway 167 in Independence County and taken to the White County Detention Center.
Information for this article contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.