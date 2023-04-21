A second arrest has been made in the human trafficking case involving the owner of the Briarwood Apartments, according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department.
Lori L. Leavell, 58, of Beebe was arrested Wednesday at 1:27 p.m.. She remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Friday morning. Preliminary felony charges against Leavell include two for accomplices, possession of a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The arrest of Leavell follows Tuesday’s arrest of apartment owner/manager Thomas Ray Kelso, 72. He was preliminarily charged with three counts of human trafficking, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of fentanyl with purpose to deliver, possession of meth with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. A rape charge has been added.
Some residents of Briarwood Apartments on East Beebe-Capps Expressway were literally left in the dark by Kelso’s arrest.
According to Jaimi Zeringue, a case manager with White County 100 Families, the nonprofit came to the assistance of 15 families at the apartments Wednesday.
“We became aware that their electricity had been cut off because actually it was one of the people that lived down at the apartments off of Moore that burnt down last year,” Zeringue said. “She had relocated to Briarwood and she just happened to have my phone number saved still and remembered that we helped and gave assistance after the fire, so she called me and said, ‘Hey, we woke up and our power was turned off today and I’m just trying to figure out what I need to do.’”
Zeringue said the call was made at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday, and “we were over by 11:30 [a.m.] after she called.”
“As soon as we realized all of those people’s electric had been cut off, we just loaded up and figured we would go over there because I know we’ve got several clients that live there anyways and figured they were all in the same boat,” she said.
Zeringue said there were 15 apartments that did not have power, “so that would be 15 households that are full over there.”
When White County 100 Families workers arrived at Briarwood Apartments, Zeringue said there were two Searcy police officers there “and we discussed with them what sort of interference we could do, and they called some more help and we called the domestic violence shelter and then we called the mayor, we called the city of Searcy. Code Enforcement was out there. We scheduled Entergy to go out. The water department agreed that they would not shut off their water, so that was really great. Officers sat over there so we would be safe going door to door to contact all the residents and connect them to assistance.”
Another thing Zeringue said she and other workers did was to get as much data as they could as far as whose electricity had been shut off and whose wasn’t. They did the same thing with water to see whose was on and whose was off. “We did all of that.”
“We did have to call in to get someone oxygen and everything because she had been without oxygen since her power had been out, and then we got some hotel rooms for people who needed hotel rooms,” she said. “We paid electric deposits for people that needed electric deposits.”
“They woke up with no power on Wednesday morning. Everybody who didn’t have power on Wednesday night was in a hotel Wednesday night. It turns out from what we can gather at least that utilities are supposed to be included in their rent payments but Kelso had not been making utility payments and that’s been going on for quite some time on and off, like their power is being shut off on a pretty regular basis because he wasn’t making those utility payments, even though they are paying with utilities supposed to be included.”
A lot of the apartment residents already had gotten utilities put in their own names, Zeringue said, so their power was still on because they were paying their bills but everybody else, their power was shut off.
However, as of late Thursday afternoon, Zeringue said the organization had “utilities turned back on to everybody that we could contact today. There are a few people who aren’t responding to our calls or texts and there are some people that I think are living there and they weren’t willing to talk to us so they didn’t come to the door. There’s just a few of those that for whatever reason, I don’t know if they were at work. We tried to get the word out to get in touch with us but we haven’t had anyone reach out to us that needed help that wasn’t someone we were already helping.
“There might be a few that might still not have power on but everybody that we were able to make contact with has power on and is back there today [Thursday] except for a few people who were concerned about their safety because he [Kelso] was given a bond amount and some of them are worried if he bonds out they may be in danger. There were a few people who were just relocating immediately.”
Kelso remained in custody Friday afternoon. A $650,000 bond has been set.
Follow-ups with the apartment residents were planned with case management to see about providing a list of substance abuse resources as well as all of the available housing in White County.
“Finding all of them new housing” is the immediate next step, Zeringue said, “because I think inevitably, that’s the direction that we are going. We’ve just got a few things left to finish up on our housing resource list but we call around to all the housing places today [Thursday] to find out what units are available and what their requirements are and deposit amounts and all of that stuff. They don’t have time to apply for any government housing so it’s just regular housing. They all need to be out by June, from what we understand anyways and the sooner the better.”
Building 4 at the apartment complex was declared a nuisance property by the Searcy City Council in March, and Kelso was given 30 days to clean it up. The Daily Citizen was unable to reach Searcy Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb before deadline concerning the status of the building and apartments. Webb said in March that the building was “not fit for human habitation at all.”
Searcy Councilman David Morris told Kelso at the March meeting that the city had been having “these conversations” with him “for at least 12 years about the situation and condition of these apartment buildings out there ... I can go to every apartment complex in Searcy and undoubtedly yours is the worst condition.”
Kelso’s arrest followed an investigation that Searcy police and the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force opened after receiving complaints about drug activity and human trafficking at the apartments, according to Police Chief Steve Hernandez.
Search warrants were obtained for his residence, office and storage apartment and executed Tuesday “at multiple addresses belonging to Kelso by CADTF with assistance from the Searcy Police Department, White County Sheriff’s Office, and the Arkansas Community Corrections Intensive Supervision Program,” Hernandez said.
“During the search, multiple firearms, methamphetamine, fentanyl, paraphernalia and numerous electronic devices were located and seized,” he said.
Hernandez told KARK, Channel 4, concerning the human trafficking charge that “he’s using things like power, like electric power and drugs to hold over their heads to get the sexual favors.”
He told the Little Rock TV station that Leavell “was actually helping Mr. Kelso get these females to perform these acts.”
Tim Wachstetter of Revival Church and head of the Searcy Ministerial Alliance said the group also has been trying to assist the apartment complex’s residents since the arrests “in the best way that we possibly can, particularly people that are in need a church home, to look to their local congregations. And I know in the immediacy we are helping people who have been displaced, along with 100 Families. They provided shelter for them temporarily. Obviously, a displacement of the families, that can be solved in a week or two.”
