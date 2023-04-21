Lori L. Leavell

Leavell

A second arrest has been made in the human trafficking case involving the owner of the Briarwood Apartments, according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department.

Lori L. Leavell, 58, of Beebe was arrested Wednesday at 1:27 p.m.. She remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Friday morning. Preliminary felony charges against Leavell include two for accomplices, possession of a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

