A second arrest has been made in a child rape case reported last week to the White County Sheriff’s Office.
Angela Chastain, 34, of Beebe was arrested Thursday at approximately 3:15 p.m., according Detective Lt. Chancey Warden with the sheriff’s office. She is the wife of Cody Chastain, who has been charged with class Y felony rape involving an 8-year-old girl. informed The Daily Citizen that a second arrest has been made in conjunction with the case involving Cody Chastain, 34, of Beebe and the sexual assault of an 8 year-old girl.
Angela Chastain has been charged with two counts of class B felony permitting abuse of a minor and one count of endangering the welfare of a minor, a class A misdemeanor. She is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. for plea and arraignment. She appeared in court Friday morning for her bond hearing, where it was set at $75,000.
Cody Chastain was arrested Sunday with the assistance of the Beebe Police Department. He also is due in court Dec. 7.
The complainant reportedly told deputies that “they witnesses what they believed to be a sex act occurring with the victim,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. It reportedly took place Oct. 10.
After being taken to the Child Safety Center, the child reportedly confirmed the incident during a “forensic interview.” Cody Chastain was brought to the sheriff’s office for an interview by detectives and reportedly “gave a statement to investigators indicating his involvement in the reported allegations.”
Cody Chastain remained in the White County Detention Center on Friday on rape/forcible compulsion and failure to appear charges. His bonds are set at $500,000 and $6,995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.