A second arrest has been made in an attempted murder investigation in Searcy this week.

According to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department, Ashley Nichol Branch, 32, of Searcy has been arrested "for her involvement" in a shots-fired incident Monday on Willow Street "after detectives continued their investigation." Branch has been preliminarily charged with class Y felony criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder and was being held in the White County Detention Center on Friday. She was booked Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.