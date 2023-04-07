A second arrest has been made in an attempted murder investigation in Searcy this week.
According to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department, Ashley Nichol Branch, 32, of Searcy has been arrested "for her involvement" in a shots-fired incident Monday on Willow Street "after detectives continued their investigation." Branch has been preliminarily charged with class Y felony criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder and was being held in the White County Detention Center on Friday. She was booked Thursday.
On Monday afternoon, Dion Lamont Brown El, 28, of Searcy was arrested and preliminarily charged with criminal attempt to commit murder. He was developed as a suspect, according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department, after officers responded to the call near 3300 E. Race Ave.
“When officers arrived, they learned a suspect had shot at and missed victims near a residence on Willow Street and left in a gold Honda Accord,” Wells said. “... A request was made to other agencies to help be on the lookout for the vehicle and suspect.”
He said the vehicle was stopped “a couple hours later” by an investigator with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force and Brown El was taken into custody. “A motive isn’t clearly known for the shooting,” Wells said at the time.
In addition to the class Y felony, Brown El preliminarily has been charged with class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree and class D felony unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. His bond was set at $300,000. He remained in the White County Detention Center on Friday.
Brown El was booked last October on misdemeanor failure to appear for two counts of felony aggravated assault, theft by receiving and possession of firearm by certain persons.
