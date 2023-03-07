Whenever the plans for a new Searcy dog park come together, Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons thinks it has a chance of being one of central Arkansas’ top ones.
Parsons and Parks and Recreation Facilities Manager Will Walker sat down with The Daily Citizen to talk about a trip they took recently to six dog parks in central Arkansas with Mayor Mat Faulkner and Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford.
“It was posted on our city Facebook page that we are possibly looking at doing a dog park and we’re looking for input from the citizens,” Parsons said. “It was an overwhelming majority of people on the comments asking us to go look at other places, mentioning other cities to go look at [their dog parks].”
Parsons said he and the other city officials “didn’t really know what to expect.”
“We went to the PetSafe Dog Park in Conway first because we heard a lot of people say that we should go check that out ...,” Walker said. “We went to the Pat Dodson Dog Park in Maumelle. Then we kind of made a detour. We stopped at the Burns Park Dog Park [in North Little Rock]. It wasn’t originally on the plan but we stopped there. We ended up going to Paws Park at Murray Park in Little Rock. Then we went to the dog park in MacArthur Park in Little Rock. And then on the way back, we decided to hit Cabot’s dog park because we had quite a few comments on that one on social media.”
Parsons said the whole purpose of this trip was to listen to what residents wanted them to do. “They gave us their input, which we asked for, and we wanted to do our due diligence and go out there and check these other dog parks out to see what they offered and to get different ideas so we can come up with a dog park of our own, what would work for Searcy.
“So that’s the whole original purpose of why we went – people wanted us to check things out. We honored that. We made notes. We took pictures. The weather was horrible. When we started it was windy, it was raining and it was really cold. We didn’t pick the best day to go but overall I think it was a very successful trip. We learned a lot.”
Natural settings
Walker said one things that surprised him and the others was that a lot of the dog parks didn’t have grass. “We kind of just assumed that they would all have grass. Conway was the first one we went to and it was all dirt and rock, like pea gravel, and it was also on the side of a hill so that kind of opened our minds up that ‘hey, let’s go a different way.’”
Parsons said the city received a lot of comments about residents wanting “agility things, different obstacles inside the dog park for their dogs to do and we saw a few of those while we were out visiting the dog parks. But we also saw a lot of natural-looking elements like large stones that could be used as benches, piles of stones set up in a strategic way where dogs could climb on top of them. So there was a whole other side of natural elements that we weren’t anticipating that we saw.”
MacArthur Park had some good fundraising ideas as well, according to Parsons.
“They had a little rainbow bridge when you walked up, it was between the large and the small dog park, and it had all these colorful ... they looked like little dog tags on them,” he said. “It was a memorial. You could pay whatever the fee was and you could have your dog’s tag printed and put on the bridge and it was a fun way to raise money for them.
“They also had a QR Code put out there and they had large bricks or boulders, if you will, and they were flat and almost made into benches but they were really natural looking and you could scan the QR Code and you could actually purchase one of those and have your plaque put on that bench and be placed out there. So there are fundraising opportunities out there. ...
“They also had a lot of art and sculpture tied into their park which was really neat. It is something we haven’t thought.”
At some point, Parsons said, “I would love to go to northwest Arkansas and hit some of these big cities,” to see their dog parks, too. He mentioned Bentonville and Fayetteville. “Their budgets are obviously a lot bigger, but to see what’s possible.”
Walker said some of the dog parks they visited “were a lot smaller than what we expected.”
He said it was really on the way home from the dog parks tour that he and others started comparing notes since they had an hour trip back.
“We know that all the dog parks are going to need water. Our current one has a spigot and people put plastic pools out there to fill up with water but in our new dog park we definitely want to provide the water fountains that have the human water fountain as well as the dog water bowl,” Parsons said. “Water is a definite. Some kind of obstacles for the dogs to do is a must, if it’s natural or plastic.”
Having adequate parking and lighting wherever the new dog park is located will be priorities, Parsons stressed, so those who use it “will feel safe wherever they go.”
‘Sooner than later’
Although they reviewed what they saw, Parsons wanted to make it clear that “we don’t really have anything set in stone right now. We are still currently looking for the place where we want to place this dog park.”
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee will be meeting Wednesday at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., at noon and Parsons said the members will hear about the dog park tour and what was learned from it. He said the members also would give their thoughts about it.
The Searcy City Council also is expected to be considering a change in the city’s ordinance banning dogs from its city parks in the coming months, which, along with the 20-year master plan being developed by engineering firm Crafton Tull, could shape any plans for a new dog park.
“We don’t want to get the carriage out in front of the horses so we want to make sure this ties in with the plan Crafton Tull is doing, too. We definitely want their plan to come out and this coincide with the plan,” Parsons said.
“... The city is going to come up with a dog park plan. And I’m sure when it comes out and everyone approves it that it will go out to the public for the public to see.”
As far as a timeframe for a new dog park, “I would say sooner than later,” he said. “We don’t have a set date because obviously it would need to go in front of the council because it would take money to build.”
According to Parsons, Searcy Parks and Recreation would do what it could, but it is limited on manpower. Walker said a new dog park is probably at the top of the list of priorities for Parks and Recreation. He said most of the comments the city has received have been positive about Searcy exploring a new dog park.
The current Searcy dog park is located on Veterans Boulevard (formerly Higginson Street), next to Pioneer Village.
“The surprising part of our trip, besides the size, is a lot of those dog parks looked a lot like ours,” Parsons said. “I mean, actually our fences were taller than a lot of fences that we visited and that is a comment we heard a lot, too: ‘Make sure you got a lot of tall fences so the large dogs don’t jump over [to] the small dogs [area]. Every single one we visited had 6-foot fences. I did not expect that.”
Another thing was that every dog park had a set of rules, Parsons noted. “Obviously enforcement is going to be an issue when it comes to that,” he said. “Eighty to 90 percent of the time with our current dog park, it regulates itself. We don’t get many calls. A lot of those people will self-manage and discipline those owners.”
Parsons called the tour “insightful.” And Walker said the city officials “feel a lot more confident after looking at the other ones because we’re a smaller city so going to Little Rock and seeing theirs, we didn’t know what to expect. It could have been something magnificent but it was still a dog park. It’s like, ‘OK, we can do this.’”
“I think we have a really neat opportunity,” Parsons said. “We googled the best dog parks in central Arkansas and added a couple to that and just visited them, kind of made a big loop.”
Parsons said if he had to pick his favorite dog park of the ones they toured, it would be MacArthur Park. Walker agreed.
“There was just a lot of different ideas that were incorporated into their dog park with sculptures, art and fundraising ideas, just different things,” Parsons said. “Maybe if the city doesn’t have the funds, we can reach out to sponsors and people who would like to be donors and purchase some of these things and have plaques put on them, presented by or sponsored by, to try to save some money.”
While MacArthur Park stuck out the most, all the others parks kind of looked and functioned similarly, Walker said. “MacArthur stood out by itself, and that’s what we like, too, because that’s what we want to. We want Searcy to stand out on its own and be something different but in a positive way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.