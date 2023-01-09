Officer Rhett Valier is the Searcy Police Department’s Top Gun winner for 2022, having averaged 496 out of a possible 500 points during the year’s three qualifications.

“Each qualification is at 500 points and your three scores are averaged together and whoever has the top score is the Top Gun,” Valier said last week at the shooting range. “Just now I shot a 495. ... My average was higher than everybody else’s – I shot a 493, then a 499 and then a 497. We are only required by the state to qualify once a year but we do three.”

