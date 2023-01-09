Officer Rhett Valier is the Searcy Police Department’s Top Gun winner for 2022, having averaged 496 out of a possible 500 points during the year’s three qualifications.
“Each qualification is at 500 points and your three scores are averaged together and whoever has the top score is the Top Gun,” Valier said last week at the shooting range. “Just now I shot a 495. ... My average was higher than everybody else’s – I shot a 493, then a 499 and then a 497. We are only required by the state to qualify once a year but we do three.”
Valier, a 2014 graduate of Searcy High School, said he has been “interested in guns my entire life. I used to play with BB guns and Airsoft guns in grade school days.” He said his grandfather gave him his old Army backpack and helmet “and I would run around the yard wearing that. No one was surprised when I joined the Army.”
He said he spent eight years in the Arkansas Army National Guard and was always interested in law enforcement.
“I applied here [in Searcy] twice and they didn’t hire me,” Valier said. “I applied to Springdale PD and they hired me. I worked there for about 2 1/2 years. Their population is about 90,000. It’s quite a bit bigger.
“I found out my mom had cancer, so I wanted to move back. I finally got a chance to come back so I’ve been here about 2 1/2 years. I am a patrolman and a field training officer.”
Valier, who has also held jobs with Harding Public Safety and Homer’s Ace Hardware in Searcy, also is on the police department’s Special Response Team. “It will be two years in February,” he said. Since he has been on the SRT, Valier said it has been called out four times. “It’s not an everyday thing.”
Valier said he guesses the next goal he has is to be a corporal. July will mark three years for him with the Searcy Police Department. A shooting instructor for the department, he describes his work surroundings as a “very friendly atmosphere. I enjoy it much better here.”
Valier said his sergeant is Brandon Moody and he is his mentor as well. Moody described Valier as “a dependable officer who performs his job duties above the standard. He enjoys teaching the younger and new officers we hire, both in the field and through firearms training. Rhett is a certified field training officer and firearms instructor and enjoys imparting his knowledge of the job to those who are still learning. Since joining the police department, he has become an asset to the police force and continues to look for more opportunities to both learn and teach.”
When he is not shooting, Valier said he likes playing video games. He said baseball is his sport and his team is the St. Louis Cardinals. “I used to live three hours from St. Louis in Du Quoin, Ill.. Du Quoin is in southern Illinois and is where the state fair is.”
