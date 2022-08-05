“We will not stand outside the door while hearing gunshots going off,” Searcy School Resource Officer Sgt. Todd DeWitt told school district personnel Friday morning. “We will enter that door, knowing that we might not come back. That’s how dedicated we are to this district and that’s what we’re going to do, and I’ve seen your dedication to these kids, year after year after year and I promise you, we’ve got your back.”

DeWitt was speaking at a school safety tabletop discussion and exercise held by the Searcy School District at McRae Elementary School, where Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart introduced the district’s seven SROs. DeWitt, who moderated the meeting that lasted almost to noon, was referring to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where despite 376 law enforcement officers descending on Robb Elementary School, some within a few minutes, it took 77 minutes to take down the gunman.

