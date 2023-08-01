A ban on open burning passed by Searcy officials last month is considered a starting point to build on, according to Fire Chief Brian Dunavan.
“Basically what the council was wanting,” Dunavan told The Daily Citizen on Monday, “they had been getting a lot of complaints on smoke in residential areas, so since we got it in place that we [the city] can pick up the limbs and leaves and all in the residential areas, they felt that if we’re going to give them that service then there’s no need to burn really in residential areas where people will be complaining. So that’s kind of like where it stemmed from.”
The Searcy City Council passed the ordinance, along with an emergency clause, amending portions of the maintenance of property regulations by adding a general prohibition, with outlined exceptions, “on the open burning of trash, leaves, limbs or brush” in “all areas” of the city.
With the emergency clause, Dunavan said, “as soon as it is voted on and they approve it, it goes into effect right then, so after the council meeting that burn ban went into effect.”
He noted that there wasn’t anyone who showed up the the council meeting to protest the proposal the night the ordinance was discussed. “We even put it out on our Facebook page, saying this was going to be presented at council and if anyone wanted to voice their opinion on it to show up and we did not have one person show up voicing their opinion on this.”
Since the ordinance with the emergency clause was passed, Dunavan said he has “seen a couple of posts on our Facebook page, one person said they will burn if they want to. It wasn’t what I would say bad negative, they didn’t really want to have the ban there. And then I had a citizen call me and he was real polite and he just said, ‘I burned for 20 years now,’ and this is one of these guys that always calls us and does it right. I just explained to him what the council decided. I told him the avenue he could go to by calling his councilman and voicing his concerns on it. He was very polite about it, very understanding.
“We’ve got some good citizens. The majority of people in this city are good and they’ve got good head on their shoulders and they understand.”
Dunavan said the biggest problem the city is trying to address with the ordinance is leaf and brush burning in residential areas. “So pull it to your front yard to the curb and then they will pick them up.”
“Now there is a thing in there [the ordinance] where like if you’ve got a burn pit or one of those chimineas [outdoor fireplaces] or something like that where you’re just sitting in your backyard at night and you want to roast hot dogs or just sit around like a campfire-like thing, as long as it is not anything that is going to be putting off real black smoke and leaves and stuff like that, you can burn like wood and other stuff,” he said.
“Not plastics and your trash, they don’t want that burning in there because that will put off all kinds of pollutants and stuff. From the commercial part, we have to come look at it and see if it is safe to be burned or how many people it’s going to affect. If it’s not going to affect anybody, then we can allow that for clearing off larger areas for commercial use and all or if you are clearing land or something like that and it’s inside the city. It’s going to be on a case by case depending on where it is at and what it’s going to affect.”
Dunavan said he knows that the city has “some people that just enjoy cleaning up the yard and just burning it all. Sometimes it’s easier, you know, if it’s in their backyard to just make a pile in the backyard and burn it all. It just depends on neighbors.”
“The way the policy used to be, if you call us and let us know, we’ll give you permission as long as it’s not wind blowing and it’s not real dry where we feel it’s going to catch something on fire,” he said, “but used to we’d allow people to burn just yard waste but it was always with the stipulation if we get any complaints, we have to ask you to put it out. And most of the time that was fine but a lot of times we don’t get calls where they say, ‘Hey, we’re going to burn,’ or sometimes even the neighbors don’t call us, they’ll call their alderman instead of us and let us know that something is going on.”
Dunavan said several of the council members “get quite a few calls about burning in the city, about people complaining that it bothers them and they don’t want to smell the smoke and that kind of thing.”
He said that’s why “the council just requested that we put something together. And we polled some other cities that have some regulations in place and what we did was bring that to them and they could pretty well choose, ‘Is this what you want to do or do we want to change some things?’”
“So basically it’s fluid. If the council gets a lot of calls from people saying, ‘Hey, we don’t agree with this,’ they they will reconsider and may change some stuff up on it,” Dunavan said. “They went into this saying it’s not set in stone. They just wanted something in place that we could start off and just kind of build on or make something that is best for all the citizens in the city.”
In regard of how the ordinance will play out, Dunavan said, “We’ll probably hear more about it when we get into the fall when stuff starts happening, when people start raking their leaves and that kind of stuff. That’s when we’ll hear more about it, I’m sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.