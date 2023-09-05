Having a city employee focused on seeking grants “makes it more likely that we can identify more sources of funding simply because it is my job to dedicate my time to that,” according to new Searcy Grant Coordinator Debbie Smith.

Smith was hired July 17 to fill a grant writer position the city was advertising. A $40,000 appropriation for the new position was approved earlier this year by the Searcy City Council, but the amount was raised to $50,000 plus benefits before she was hired.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.