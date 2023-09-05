Having a city employee focused on seeking grants “makes it more likely that we can identify more sources of funding simply because it is my job to dedicate my time to that,” according to new Searcy Grant Coordinator Debbie Smith.
Smith was hired July 17 to fill a grant writer position the city was advertising. A $40,000 appropriation for the new position was approved earlier this year by the Searcy City Council, but the amount was raised to $50,000 plus benefits before she was hired.
However, Smith stressed that her title is not grant writer or grants manager but grant coordinator. She said the title is broad enough to encompass a lot of ways of working with grants and fundraising. “For example, some departments, like the PD [police department], the FD [fire department] and the municipal airport are already doing a fantastic job with grants for their departments and are interested in continuing to work on their grants.”
For a long time, Smith said, other departments like Parks and Recreation and the Sanitation Department have worked with the White River Planning and Development District out of Batesville to get grants, “and we will continue to work with them, [but] for some departments, I will be the lead on the grants process.”
“It’s all based on the needs of the departments,” she said. “The idea is that I will work with all of the departments to identify new sources of funding, and I will write some of those grants, and will help with coordination of the grants that the departments write and also follow up with the grants as they are completed and reporting is turned in.”
Smith said she has visited with all of the departments and has gotten to know the department heads and their needs and hopes. She has talked extensively with Mayor Mat Faulkner, she said, and to City Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford about the long-range plans for the city.
“Grant cycles and timelines are long,” Smith said, “so it is not likely that you can just find funding for a project and get it within a month. As a city, we have to be planning at least 12-24 months out and looking ahead so we can plan on what we want to apply for.”
On the job for seven weeks, Smith said a huge part of her work is identifying opportunities.
“There are certain things that are more on the forefront of my radar,” she said. “For example, we bought a new place for the sanitation and recycling center and that is one I definitely want to work with Todd [Phillips, the sanitation director] and try to get some support for. ... I think that Todd and the city engineer [Mark Lane] are still kind of setting the plan for the new center but I would like to help get enough money that we can really make the recycling center, in particular, something to be proud of.”
Explaining that the city department heads do not have time to do research all day, Smith said that is an area she can actually help them with. “Having somebody dedicated to it is really important and actually I feel like Searcy is right at the point where the city needs it, especially with the new 20-year plan and all of the revisions.”
Engineering firm Crafton Tull is developing a 20-year master plan for the city focusing on infrastructure, parks and active transportation. The final plan is expected in October. An economic development plan is also being developed.
Acquiring funds for aspects of that plan will be part of Smith’s job. She said there is a perception that grants are just free money laying around and can be acquired for anything and anybody. “Actually, everything is not eligible for funding and there’s a rigorous process.” Smith said once she hits her stride with the city, she hopes to make a difference “like everybody else here.”
Smith said she was hired after she “had several friends send me the job announcement [in the spring] because they know that I have been working in grants. It was actually Darla Ino from the [White County Regional Library System]. She was like, ‘Debbie, you need to apply for this,’ so I did. I thought, ‘Why not?’’
She said she had been working in a nonprofit role for about 20 years, “primarily with arts and cultural organizations. Grant writing became an ever more important part of my jobs wherever I was working simply because the more I learned about it, the more I was asked to do it.”
Before returning to White County, she said she had been living in Egypt for the nine years and was doing grant writing there, too, for “a large organization in Cairo.”
Smith, who went to high school in Austin, Texas, and spent most of her growing up there from third grade on, went to Egypt after moving to San Francisco when she was 30 and living there for about 10 years.
“I grew up every year coming to Bald Knob as my mom’s parents were here and my dad’s parents were in Batesville,” she said. “Summer and Christmas we would always come back. The house I live in now is my grandparents’ house and I’m deeply attached to it and I just wake up every morning so thankful that my husband and I were able to buy it and I planted there and was able to take care of my mom there.”
In the mid-1980s, Smith said her grandparents got to a point where they couldn’t take care of the acreage anymore so they decided to move into River Oaks in Searcy. “So at that point, Searcy got added to my rotation. So I was always in Searcy, so I feel a strong tie to White County, to Bald Knob, to Searcy. I love Searcy. I think it’s just the right size. I think it has everything you need basically, and what you don’t have here, it’s only a 50-minute drive to Little Rock.”
She said she also loves “the idea of helping in any way to make it a better place for the people who live here and for the people who come from the surrounding communities or they work here, they shop here, they do their business, they go to the doctor here. Searcy is important to all of White County as the county seat – that’s natural – but the more we have to offer to Searcy, the more we can offer to people outside Searcy and, of course, that drives the economy.”
Throughout her career, Smith said, she has usually worked with small to mid-size organizations, many of them community focused. “So I’ve always kind of come from a grassroots and community-minded approach, so the things that has given me the most satisfaction over my entire career is connecting people and resources. ... That’s really what grants are. You’re connecting people and resources.”
She said Caran Curry, senior grants counsel for the Arkansas Municipal League, has been a big help to her with this job. “She has really stepped in to help me.”
Smith said Curry has been working with Arkansas cities for several years as a grant specialist. ”She actually sat in on my interview and was part of that and part of developing the job description and she provided me with a lot of webinars to take related to federal grants that were super helpful.”
Smith said she also has had the support of everybody in the city.
