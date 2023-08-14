While pickleball and tennis received a boost in Searcy with the recent opening of The Courts at Berryhill, disc golf is also expected to be the subject of the things to do in Searcy conversation after the city recently decided to revamp its course.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes held a tournament this weekend with 24 teams (two members each) at the new disc golf course at the Searcy Event Center.
Searcy Parks and Recreation recently received an $8,000 appropriation from the City Council from the general fund for repairs/maintenance to the city’s disc golf course. Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said the course was one of the oldest ones around, at almost 20 years old. He said it was not in great shape and had been under water.
Parsons said the funding was used to buy 18 baskets that the city installed. He said the baskets were $500 apiece. He said if the land the course is on eventually sells, the disc golf course could be easily moved to another park or facility.
Parsons said the old disc golf course did not get very good online reviews “compared to other ones.” During the Searcy Beats & Events Fourth of July celebration at the Searcy Event Center, people could be seen playing disc golf on the grounds, though. And Parsons said when Harding University is in session, there are large groups at the course every day.
Holt Watson, with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, said the city has redone the course with a new layout, along with adding the new baskets.
Watson was manning the trophy table at the tournament this weekend with his grandfather, David Watson, and told The Daily Citizen that he has been playing disc golf on the amateur level for about three years.
“We had a league here that did mini-tournaments every week and I just hopped out there, one of my friends got me out there, and I just kept playing,” Holt Watson said.
Participating in the Saturday tournament were players from Little Rock, Heber Springs, Jonesboro, Searcy, Cabot and the Austin area.
Along with the trophies that were awarded in the doubles tournament, Watson said some special prizes were given out, including a 2014 collector’s disc that hadn’t been thrown yet. Another special disc also was given away.
Watson said the discs were awarded for CTPs or “closest to the pin. Whoever throws it closest to the pin marks it and whenever they get up here, whoever threw it the closest gets one of these. We have two different holes.”
David Watson said the discs that were given away were rare and not made anymore. “And everybody likes throwing them.”
In addition to the revamped course at the event center, Holt Watson said a plan has been put together, “without anything being official yet, to put in a championship level course over at Riverside Park with our new wooded lands and we’re hoping that it will be put up at the top rankings of courses in the state and get a lot of people from all over Arkansas coming to play it.”
Disc golf, according to Watson, “is an up-and-coming kind of thing and there’s a lot of people playing it and it is always just growing.”
