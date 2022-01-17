Being around pools is nothing new to the Searcy Swim Center’s new aquatics manager.
“Really the big thing is I grew up swimming and grew up in the pool,” said Derek Yingling, who has been hired to replace former manager Claire Bristow, Bristow took the aquatics coordinator position in Sherwood.
Yingling’s dad, J.D. Yingling, is a former coach of the Searcy Sharks swim teams and is aquatics director at Harding University, along with being a professor there.
Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said, “Derek is a hometown guy who has been around aquatics his whole life. And he comes from an aquatics family. We have confidence that he’ll do a great job.”
“I kind of just grew up swimming in the water and around the pool my entire life,” Derek Yingling said. “The first time I competed in a swim meet I was like 6 or 7 years old.”
He said growing up in a family with two older brothers, “I just didn’t know anything different, racing, the different events.” He does remember competing in a few meets at Searcy’s outdoor pool before it closed in 2014 and called them “some of the coldest meets” he ever had.
Yingling said he quit swimming on the competitive level when he was about 14 or 15 and ended up playing football at his high school, Harding Academy, where he graduated from in 2016. He just graduated from Harding University in December with his master’s degree. His undergraduate degree was in history and his graduate degree was in education. He said he is licensed to teach secondary social studies.
While he was at Harding University, Yingling said he worked some as lifeguard at the Searcy Swim Center, during grad school. He said he left the job last year because he had too much schoolwork to do.
When he found out about the aquatics manager job being available at the swim center, he said “yes” because he didn’t have anything else planned right now. He was officially hired Jan. 1.
Since the year is just getting underway, Yinging said the swim center is not real busy yet.
“The main thing is me scheduling and making sure my [life]guards are OK right now, with the COVID stuff, making sure all that is taken care of, checking the pump room and chemical levels of the pool, trying to keep that leveled out,” he said. “I’m going through and making sure I know what our systems are like right now. I’m going through all the manuals. I’m trying to figure out what everything is there for and how it works.”
Yingling said the center has about 9-10 lifeguardsm but the number fluctuates a little bit. A few employees are responsible for working the front desk area. “The lifeguards do everything, all the bathroom cleaning and all that. Every night we put a vacuum in one of the pools, buffing it each night, filtering and spraying it down.”
Staffing is almost full now at the swim center, but Yingling said it is always willing to take applications for future openings. He mentioned that during the summer, the swim center needs more help since it gets busier. He said the outdoor splash pad will be open and there are a lot of kids that come out to use that.
During this time of year, a Masters group of swimmers comes to the swim center early in the morning on Tuesdays and Thursdays. “They swim laps.”
“The Masters is like a swim team, they do workouts. They come in at 5:30,” he said. “I can technically be on Masters now because of my age,” Yingling said.”Masters technically means anybody who is above college age. Once I get settled, I will feel them out a little more in the mornings. A lot of them will come every single day. Normally in the mornings we have a lot of lap swimmers that come in and then in the therapy pool from 5:30 until about 9, Searcy Splash Water Aerobics is doing their stuff there.”
The Searcy Sharks swim teams, including one he is helping coach with kids who are just getting started, also have a year-round season.
“For swimming, it’s basically going to be a year-round sport because there are a lot of USA meets, AAU meets all summer and all semesters,” he said. “COVID had to shut some of those down because a large gathering was hard to do.”
The Sharks have about 35 members right now, according to Yingling. He said they do not have many high school kids right now but they do have a freshman on the team.
“Most of them are younger so we are trying to regrow the team again and get that back going,” he said. “The parents are very supportive. The parents are kind of the board of the team.”
He stressed that the swim center is a kid-friendly place where children can start their swimming.
Goalwise, Yingling said he wants “to get more community involved; that’s the big thing.”
“The old pool was more of a community area and a lot of people don’t know this pool exists yet,” he said. “I want to get some lessons started again. I know COVID kind of took that out for a while, so I’m trying to figure out how to get that started and up and going again.”
The swim center does have an event planned for March 5, Swim Across America. It will be held from 9 a.m.-noon to raise money for cancer research, prevention and treatment. The theme is “Make Waves to Fight Cancer.” More details will be announced in the weeks to come.
As far as his hours, Yingling said they fluctuate. “It depends on what needs be done. Like if I don’t have a front desk worker in the morning or if someone calls in sick, I will come in at 5 [a.m.] and open everything up and be here until whenever. The pool closes at 7 o’clock weekdays and 5 o’clock on Saturday and we’re closed on Sundays.”
He also has his upcoming nuptials to focus on, since he and Anna Westbrook are getting married in May. Westbrook also attended Harding Academy and has a year and a half left at Harding University, where she is a public relations major.
