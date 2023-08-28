A Birmingham, Ala.-based magazine that covers the Southern United States will be featuring Searcy next year in its "Cutest Christmas Towns" section, according to city officials.
Staff members of Southern Living, a lifestyles magazine, will be in the city during the Searcy Holiday of Lights to gather background on the event for the section, committee Chairwoman Tonia Hale, a Searcy councilwoman, told The Daily Citizen on Monday, and an article and photos will run in December 2024.
Southern Living was first published in February 1966. It was launched by the Progressive Farmer Co., which declared it to be the "Magazine of the Modern South."
Hale said said she received an email from the publication Wednesday morning with news that the city will be featured.
"They are going to bring someone to take pictures and to interview people and just to check out the Holiday of Lights and kind of see what we do," Hale said. "They're interested in our Santa collection that we have had at the Carmichael [Community Center]. They're interested in the chocolate gravy [cook-off], the parade and the lighting."
She also mentioned additions to the display at Berryhill Parks such as the replicas of Smyrna Church, the Rialto Theater and the Black House that the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission agreed to fund with $30,000 in June, after paying $55,000 (of $75,000) last year to buy a three-dimensional White County Courthouse replica to be placed at the park as the centerpiece of a Christmas Village. which was part of the Holiday of Lights in the 1990s.
"We are adding all this stuff at Berryhill," Hale said. "We've kind of moved things around a little bit this year so we got some new things coming, some new light structures. We just got some new stuff planned, so I'm kind of excited about it. They're going to come check it out."
The possibility of Southern Living featuring Searcy was brought up at the June A&P commission meeting when Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons mentioned that the magazine had reached out to the city.
Asked about how she and the committee reacted about the magazine's decision to feature the city, she said, "We were very excited!"
"I have had a lot of help with my committee and I cannot thank them enough for helping out this year," Hale said. "They've done a great job and in the years past, too. The committees in the years past have done a great job rebuilding and getting Holiday of Lights started back for the city and for visitors to come to our city and see what we do. It's just amazing how many people come together on a daily basis, but more at the holidays is great."
The Holiday of Lights was brought back in 2015 after voters passed an eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax the previous year. City officials have said it was discontinued in 2013 because the city did not have the funding to replace light displays that had ceased functioning.
With the sales tax made permanent in 2021 and the Searcy City Council passing an advertising and promotions tax in 2019, the city has continued adding to the display and activities each year since its return.
"We're hoping that downtown merchants will have some things that people can go and look at, maybe some window fixtures or even if we could get some lights on the tops of the downtown buildings, just kind of have the holiday feeling," Hale said. "We are going to do carriage rides again. We're excited about that. We have got a lot planned."
Hale said the committee "is absolutely thrilled to welcome Southern Living to our beloved Searcy Holiday of Lights. Our event has always been about creating magical moments for families and friends, and having Southern Living recognize and celebrate our efforts on a national level is truly an honor."
The Holiday of Lights is organized by a group of volunteers and area organizations. The event encompasses an array of activities in the community, some under the Holiday of Lights umbrella and others held by other groups.
"Searcy has a long-standing tradition of coming together to turn our city into a Christmas wonderland,” Mayor Mat Faulkner said. “Being featured in Southern Living is a testament to the dedication and creativity of our community. We are excited to showcase our unique attractions, from the captivating light displays and carriage rides to the festive replica of the White County Courthouse."
Information for this article was provided by Michelle Pugh, who is contracted with the city of Searcy for public relations.
