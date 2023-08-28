A Birmingham, Ala.-based magazine that covers the Southern United States will be featuring Searcy next year in its "Cutest Christmas Towns" section, according to city officials.

Staff members of Southern Living, a lifestyles magazine, will be in the city during the Searcy Holiday of Lights to gather background on the event for the section, committee Chairwoman Tonia Hale, a Searcy councilwoman, told The Daily Citizen on Monday, and an article and photos will run in December 2024.

Information for this article was provided by Michelle Pugh, who is contracted with the city of Searcy for public relations.

