Searcy GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) is serving or offering services to 1,070 students in grades kindergarten-12th grade every two weeks this school year, according to Susan Gooch, GT and Advanced Placement director for the school district.

Gooch told the Searcy School Board last week that the program includes 607 students in K-2 LEAP for 30 minutes bi-monthly, 60 students in third QUEST for 30 minutes each day Monday through Friday, 160 students in fourth-sixth Next Level for 30 minutes each day Monday through Friday, 98 students in seventh-eighth REACH for 20 minutes each day Monday through Thursday and 145 students in ninth-12th Horizons Zero Hour for 30 minutes each day Monday through Friday.

