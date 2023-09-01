Searcy GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) is serving or offering services to 1,070 students in grades kindergarten-12th grade every two weeks this school year, according to Susan Gooch, GT and Advanced Placement director for the school district.
Gooch told the Searcy School Board last week that the program includes 607 students in K-2 LEAP for 30 minutes bi-monthly, 60 students in third QUEST for 30 minutes each day Monday through Friday, 160 students in fourth-sixth Next Level for 30 minutes each day Monday through Friday, 98 students in seventh-eighth REACH for 20 minutes each day Monday through Thursday and 145 students in ninth-12th Horizons Zero Hour for 30 minutes each day Monday through Friday.
Gooch, who is also on the Gifted and Talented state board, said the kindergarten-second-grade program is focused on creativity and thinking, “building thinking skills.” In third grade, Gooch said, “our biggest unit is on being an American. We really want to teach them what a gift it is to be an American and to really value that.”
Next Level for fourth through sixth grade also focuses on being a good American, she said, but “we really begin to focus on being an Arkansan, specifically being from Searcy and having Searcy pride.”
“One of our largest projects is the history of Searcy,” Gooch said. “Our kids need to know what a great city they are growing up in. We want them to come back here and raise their kids after they leave school.”
The fifth-grade program, according to Gooch, focuses on entrepreneurship and Arkansas economics. “We go to the YES [Young Entrepreneur Succss] Competition where they do like their own ‘Shark Tank.’”
“They are getting ready to do something called ‘pitch’ in September when kids will give their best pitch about something they would like to have here in Searcy,” she said.
The sixth-graders are focusing on things like childhood, being lucky to live in this country and living in Searcy and getting their education, but they will also be looking broader, like what is it like to live in other countries, Gooch said. Last year, she said the girls were involved in an international program where “they learned how hard it is past the fifth grade to get an education” in some countries. She said they learned that the only way to get an education for a girl after fifth grade in Peru is if the student’s parents can pay for it.
She said they were taken to the Wilbur D. Mills Education Cooperative in Beebe after being told about the problem and were given “an opportunity to be a part of the solution. They spent an entire afternoon making crafts. They made earrings. We sold thousands of these things. We made over a thousand dollars to help girls in Peru go to school and our girls were a part of that, and that’s something to be proud of because they’re making a difference in the world in sixth grade.”
One of the other things the sixth-grade students do, Gooch said, is compare their life maybe a sixth-grade kid in Ukraine right now or maybe how it was during World War II.
In seventh and eighth grades, Gooch said, the new junior high principal is letting the school do something called REACH. She said this involves their “E= Period,” with things that would interest them.
“We would really like to see us grow our chess club there,” she said. “Our quiz bowl team there is rocking it but we would like to see our chess improve because we also know that chess helps build your brain.”
Gooch also mentioned asking the students what problem they wanted to solve. In the past, she said they took on hunger and did a food drive within their school and collected a bunch of cans that were taken to White County 100 Families. They also raised $143 in pennies with a penny drive.
Gooch said this group also is served daily with honors classes.
In ninth through 12th grades, Searcy has honors classes and AP classes and during their Zero Hour, they have a new program called Horizons.
Gooch said right now the students are begging for ACT prep practice. “They want good ACT test scores,” she said. “We want that for them as well.” Gooch said work is being done with high school Principal David Landers to see what is the best way to offer that to them.
“This is a volunteer class to them,” Gooch said. “They don’t get any credit for it. They have to come at eight o’clock like everybody else and they are asking, ‘If I come, will you help us?’ So we are absolutely going to give that help to them. That’s kind of the focus we’re going with as well as any national problem or local problem they might want to deal with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.