“Success stories” will be part of Searcy’s first Recovery Picnic, which the Searcy Police Department “is excited to be a part of,” according to Lt. Todd Wells.
The Recovery Picnic will be held at Berryhill Park, 501 Davis Drive, from 4-8 p.m. Friday. “Our goal is to reduce stigma in the community on addiction, as well as law enforcement. There is truly a misconception,” said Kelli McHughes, the department’s peer recovery specialist.
In June 2021, White County 100 Families and Restore Hope Arkansas hosted a panel discussion at Valley Baptist Church on how substance abuse affects the community. McHughes was part of a four-person panel that was moderated by Dana Baker, area coordinator for White County 100 Families
McHughes said she works primarily with those who are addicted to meth, but fentanyl and heroin also are “coming up.”
“I think it affects the children more than anything,” McHughes said. “It affects the community as far as crime and it affects the person with addiction, of course, but I see that the children really getting harmed by this.”
Wells said McHughes is “making a difference” through her work in the community. McHughes and community members JT Williams and Kyle Heffington will be sharing their recovery stories. Vendors representing recovery and other resources in the community also will be on hand.
Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane, Assistant Searcy Police Chief/Maj. Brian Wyatt and Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne are expected to speak as well, while Searcy police officers and firefighters will be attending and fire trucks and the police department’s outreach bus will be at the park.
“We will unveil our own police department bouncy house for kids at the event,” Wells said. Hot dogs will be provided and prizes will be given away.
McHughes said she got the idea to hold a recovery picnic because “I want to blow Searcy up in recovery.”
“There’s a lot of people that need recovery, and I wanted also to show that it’s not tangled up with law enforcement. We are not against each other, we’re all going for the greater good,” she said. “What this picnic for me is is a way for us all to get together, break the stigma of what addiction looks like and addiction with people with substance disorder and the law enforcement, so my vision is that we are all going to be here and we’re going to have vendors from so many places. We’re recovering out loud so people don’t suffer in silence.”
McHughes said she has been putting out flyers at all the transitional living places around town and at treatment centers. She said Facebook is also being used to get the word out.
Although this is the first recovery picnic that McHughes knows of when it comes to Searcy, she said Little Rock and other places have had events like this.
“It’s going to be a place where people can pick up resources, meet people and network,” she said. “People can see that there are people that are recovering.”
She mentioned men with children and teenagers as two of the groups that can feel comfortable attending the picnic. “There’s not one person that has told me addiction hasn’t affected their family, their friend or someone, not one person.”
Regarding the recovery story speakers, McHughes said those who will be telling their stories are two people she started working with in the White County jail.
“When I first got clean I thought the program I worked was the only way to get clean and I was real judgmental against other programs,” she said. “So since I have been working as the advanced peer, I have gotten out and seen people like Ms. Sharon [Hughes] at DOTS [Daughters of the Other Side] and I have seen House of Faith and I have seen how all programs work.
“That’s another thing about this picnic, all walks of life are going to be there, all different kinds of recovery are going to be there. It’s all of us stepping in to help one another, recover, get our lives back straight, and there’s different paths for everybody.”
She said that the picnic will include “a recovery walk across the stage.”
“We’re going to have people write their ‘clean dates’ on boards and have a recovery countdown toward the end so people can see how many of us are recovering,” McHughes said, “and then the person with the least amount of time will get an NA Book, an AA Book, Celebrate Recovery, and they can pick their own journey.”
