Dawn Behnke knew that her sister, Dianne, dreamed of being a barber from an early age because “when we were little kids that’s what she wanted to do.”
“Therefore she cut mine and we all got in trouble because she used manicuring scissors, cut off all of my curls,” Behnke said. Now, Dianne Watson, the first female barber in Searcy, is retiring after 48 years.
“She has I think really fulfilled a need in the community and her clients have become good friends of hers.” Behnke said. “It’s been hard for her to think about quitting because her clients mean so much to her and I think she has fulfilled a need in Searcy.
“The thought of having a female barber at first was a little revolutionary that many years ago in Searcy and people just didn’t know what to think about it. I think she has really filled a niche there and maybe given other females a chance to branch out where maybe they didn’t think they should or could succeed. Her clients mean the world to her and I think she has done an excellent, exemplary job.”
Watson moved to Searcy from Pontiac, Mich., in 1974 “to have a change” and because her sister was in Searcy.
“I decided I would go into hair,” Watson said. “I took my son to Dean Poole at Poole Styling Center and we just got to talking and I decided that barbering is what I wanted to go into, barber hair styling.”
She said she went to Arkansas College of Barbering and Hair Design in North Little Rock.
“Dean Poole told me that if I went to barber school, he would remodel the barbershop, put me in a chair and I had a job,” she said, adding that Poole has since died.
“I was the first girl, so it was a little different; men reacted different,” she said with a laugh. “We did men and women’s hair and I was there for 30 years.”
Her clients have included former Gov. Mike Beebe, the longtime Searcy doctor the late Dr. Jim Citty, former state legislator John Paul Capps and former U.S. Rep. Ed Bethune, she said.
She said she enjoys doing the hair of her male clientele and likes her women, too, “but I don’t do near the women that I do men.”
“Men don’t talk as much as women,” Watson said.
Longtime customer Darrell Hawthorne said Watson is an “excellent barber and then she’s just an enjoyable person to be around during that time, too. We just talk and visit. We’re like friends and she’s my barber.”
Former Arkansas Children’s Hospital Dr. Sam Shultz said, “Dianne has been my barber between 35 and 40 years, I can’t remember now. Oh my word, she’s very professional. There’s nobody better cutting hair. I have had a couple of medical problems and she has handled my hair through all of that. She even came to the house for a while when I was wheelchair-bound and did my hair. She’s very professional, very caring.”
Conlie McCoy, the receptionist at West End and Holden Salon & Spa, said she has worked with Watson since September and believes Watson deserves to be recognized “after cutting hair for 48 years.”
“She usually cuts my grandfather’s hair. You can tell when every single one of her clients come in, you can tell she has a personal relationship with all of them. You can tell they’ve been coming to her for a while,” McCoy said. “They are sad to see her leave, but they are excited for her just because she deserves it so much.
“She’s one of the first ones here in the morning and one of the last to leave. She stays busy all day. She is literally the sweetest soul. I could talk about Ms. Dianne all day. She is not just a barber, she can do women’s cuts. She does have lady clients. She does do colors, so she is very talented and she’s just helpful. Besides doing hair, she always one of the ones who will see if I need help with anything around the salon and that’s not even her job, as far as folding the towels or changing the trash; oh, she is just so great. She’s an amazing lady.”
When asked about “regulars,” Watson laughed and said, “At this time in my life, they are all regulars.”
She said when she started as a barber, “long hair was the thing and no one basically showed their ears, men. Hair was long and it has gradually got back to fades, high and tight.”
She has seen the return of “mullets, somewhat,” and said the “bald, shiny head look is pretty cool on the right people, It’s a statement.”
Watson also has cut hair for children, providing some of them their first haircut. “Some of them cry, some of them throw fits. You work real fast because really when they are done, you are done. I enjoy cutting kids’ hair but it’s a challenge.”
Picky customers also can be a challenge, but “you smile and say OK and then you do the best you can and you do whatever they requested.”
Her advice for someone who might want to dive into cutting hair as a first job or a new career is that “you go to school – you find a school you want to attend and it’s around nine months. You pass your board test and you can go to work. You have to be very diligent and you have to stay and pay your dues because there’s a lot of empty time.”
Watson will work her last day Friday at West End and Holden Salon & Spa, which is only the second barbershop she has worked at during her career. Her retirement will start off with a trip to the Caribbean Island Saint Martin. “It’s just a gang of girls. We’re going,” she said with a giggle.
The thing she will miss most about being a barber “is the interaction with people,” she said, but she still hopes to see them around town in places like the grocery store. However, “the only thing I do really is go to the gym,” she said.
Co-worker Emma Wood said Watson is “good with people and she’s very kind-hearted and a great teacher.”
“She has taught me new techniques and how to talk to people because it’s stepping into big shoes with the few clients she has handed me,” Wood said.”I already told her, ‘I’m stepping into some really big shoes here.’”
Betty Cruz, who has known Watson for 12 years, agreed that “she is just wonderful and kind and she’s so caring to her customers. She takes her time with these little old men that have been coming to her for 40 years and she’s just a real sweet person.”
“I worked with her at West End, whenever Karen [Miller] had West End, and then they moved over here,” Cruz said. “She just always had the sweetest people. I knew her mom and dad. She’s everybody’s mom, even mine and she’s not that much older than me.”
Stephanie Perez has worked with Watson for going on three years. “I used to be a receptionist here in 2019, so working her as a receptionist and working here as an aesthetician/lash artist, Dianne has never changed. She has been the same person since I have known her. She’s been sweet, genuine, helpful.”
Perez said Watson also is an open book. “There’s nothing that she hides. If you ask her opinion on something, whether you like it or not, she’s going to tell you. She’s punctual. She’s one of the most reliable that you can count on. She has always been here at work. This woman has never missed a day of work. I’m the same way, too, because it kills me to cancel. She always runs to the door and lets me in because my hands are always full of stuff.
“I just love Ms. Dianne, just the sweetest, and she’s always been such a great asset to the salon.”
