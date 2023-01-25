Searcy's first female barber retiring Friday

Dianne Watson, who is retiring Friday after having been a barber for 48 years, cuts the hair of Dr. Sam Shultz, who worked at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. He said Watson has been cutting his hair for 35 to 40 years and even came to his home to cut his hair when he was wheelchair-bound.

Dawn Behnke knew that her sister, Dianne, dreamed of being a barber from an early age because “when we were little kids that’s what she wanted to do.”

“Therefore she cut mine and we all got in trouble because she used manicuring scissors, cut off all of my curls,” Behnke said. Now, Dianne Watson, the first female barber in Searcy, is retiring after 48 years.

