Not counting costs associated with the eight-year sales and use tax, the city of Searcy’s expenses have risen from $16.6 million in 2013 to more than $18 million per year, according to numbers provided by the city.
Before the temporary 1-cent tax was passed in February 2014, the city had $16,613,316 in expenditures for 2013. In 2014, expenditures increased to $18,100,409. They decreased to $17,297,286 the next year, but have been above $18 million every year since, including a high of $21,464,674 in 2016. (Expenditures from the eight-year plan are kept in a separate fund and not included as part of these yearly expenses.)
“City expenditures vary from year to year for countless different reasons,” Mayor Kyle Osborne said in explaining the differences. “Any significant increase or decrease from year to year is most likely due to the completion of a major improvement. For instance, 2016 expenditures increased when compared to 2015. That can be directly attributed to the $3,800,000 in expenses incurred in that calendar year for completion of the [Arkansas] Highway 13 bypass.”
Expenditures for the other years requested by The Daily Citizen were $19,012,301 in 2017, $18,593,236 in 2018, $18,224,139 in 2019 and $18,250,175 in 2020.
For the eight-year tax fund, the city’s running total projected through December is $50,875,706 for revenue allocation and “banked” balance. It’s original budget is listed as $46,933,305. Among the bigger allocations are $12,832,366 ($10.5 million original budget) for street surface and improvement, $11,472,226 ($8,057,050) for drainage, $5,832,898 (no change) for staffing needs, $5,191,701 ($4,906,945) for indoor pool and related facilities, $4,844,922 (no change) for the Reserve and Opportunity Fund, $4,500,786 (no change) for LOPFI (Local Police and Fire Retirement System), $2,172,344 ($1,324,840) to replace police patrol vehicles, $2,535,089 ($1,279,000) for a new tower truck and $2,131,135 ($1,438,990) to replace aging sanitation trucks.
If voters make the 1-cent tax permanent in Tuesday’s special election, the revenue will be classified as general revenue, but City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris said Wednesday that it will be up to the Searcy City Council to decide if it wants to continue to keep that money in a separate fund or combine it with the general fund. Osborne has said that the tax revenue is needed to maintain city services.
Early voting on the tax started Tuesday at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Landing Road, and runs from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays through Monday. There were 449 ballots cast Tuesday, compared to 143 on the first day of early voting in February’s special election, where making the 1-percent tax permanent was voted down. The tax sunsets in June 2022.
The Daily Citizen also asked the city to provide all of its revenue sources for 2020 and how much it received from those sources. Osborne responded with the following breakdown: state aid – $2,697,154; federal aid – $1,637,544; property taxes – $552,561; franchise fees – $1,673,453; sales taxes – $14,393,150; fines, Forfeitures and costs – $442,300; interest – $$140,574; local permits and fees – $$415,267; sanitation fees – $4,204,942; airport leases, fees and fuel – $525,846; other – $851,908.
The city officials were asked about COVID-19 relief funding the city received, how that worked for the city of Searcy and why it should have no effect on the city’s stated need for $6.5 million annually from the 1-cent tax (if that is the case).
“Like most municipalities and many other entities across the country, Searcy was the recipient of funds from the federal government through the American Rescue Fund and the CARES [Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security] Act due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Osborne said. “Searcy has received approximately $3.3 million. The Searcy Municipal Airport has also received approximately $150,000 directly from the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] for uses directly related to the airport. The balance of these funds is reported publicly at the monthly City Council meeting.
“The money is a one-time, disaster relief payment that cities and counties received from the federal government. These funds can only be utilized for very specific expenditures outlined by the federal government. Like most public entities around the country, Searcy is very thankful for these funds, and we are excited to explore opportunities to use these funds to benefit the citizens of Searcy. Regardless of the limitations on how these funds can be spent, the city’s operational funding needs are recurring, while these revenue sources not. It would not be responsible for the city to rely on a one-time funding event to fund recurring expenses.”
Since the passage of the 1-cent tax in 2014, multiple new revenue streams also have been added for the city, including a liquor tax, internet sales tax, an advertising and promotions tax, a quarter-cent county fire tax and a half-cent state tax shared by the county and the city. The Daily Citizen asked why these revenue streams have not lowered the city’s tax need.
“The Arkansas state Legislature determines the laws around which cities operate and that includes advertising and promotion revenues and expenditures,” Osborne said. “A&P revenues are specifically allowed for uses which promote tourism and conventions, and not allowed for expenditures normally paid from general revenues of the city. Examples of how other cities use A&P funds are: investments in convention facilities like in Benton, sports facilities that attract tournaments like in Hot Springs and special events and advertising that attract visitors like in Conway.”
Concerning the Searcy Fire Department’s “portion of” the quarter-cent fire tax, Osborne said it “cannot be used for staffing needs. The plan we’ve outlined for the 1-cent revenues only includes staffing expenses for the fire department.
“The half-cent sales tax is not a new revenue stream. It was approved in November 2012 and renewed in 2020,” he said. “The liquor tax revenue generates less than $50,000 annually. This is nice additional revenue for the city to have, but not substantial enough to impact the needs for the 1-cent we’ve outlined.
“The internet sales tax is not an independently identified revenue source. The city simply receives sales tax turn-back from the state [Department of Finance and Administration] without information as to where the sales tax was generated. Cities in Arkansas are not provided this information.”
The total sales tax revenue the city has received so far this year is “approximately $13.7 million,” which Osborne said is “above projections for the year.”
He said the increase “appears to be related to temporary government stimulus money distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Towns across the state are also seeing an increase this year,” Osborne said. Historically, Searcy has chosen to take a conservative approach to budgeting future revenues focusing on an average sales tax collection over a number of years. This conservative approach has served the city well as revenues will rise and fall depending on economic conditions. The city will continue to monitor the current increase, but it does not charge the need for the one-cent revenues we’ve outlined.”
