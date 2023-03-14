Christian Matta named Searcy's 2022 Firefighter of the Year

Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan stands with Searcy 2022 Firefighter of the Year Christian Matta, who got his pin for five years of service Friday. The department held an awards banquet last week at the White County Cooperative Extension Service building near the White County Fairgrounds. Battalion Chief Lance Oakes was named Searcy Fire Department Officer of the Year for 2022. Dunavan said the officer award is something new for the department to present.

 Contributed photo

Searcy firefighter Christian Matta marked two milestones in the same week. On March 6, he was named the department’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year and on Friday, he received his pin for five years of service.

Matta, a 2013 Riverview High School graduate who is assigned to Station No. 3 on West Beebe-Capps Expressway, sat down with The Daily Citizen on Friday afternoon before his weekend off. His 29th birthday was coming up Sunday.

