Searcy firefighter Christian Mata marked two milestones in the same week. On March 6, he was named the department’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year and on Friday, he received his pin for five years of service.
Mata, a 2013 Riverview High School graduate who is assigned to Station No. 3 on West Beebe-Capps Expressway, sat down with The Daily Citizen on Friday afternoon before his weekend off. His 29th birthday was coming up Sunday.
Mata’s family came to Searcy from Dallas. “My mom just chose Searcy to move to, away from the Dallas area. It was just too busy over there. I was in the sixth grade and I went to Southwest Middle School.”
“Growing up, I was always into the mechanics side of working on vehicles and stuff like that,” he said. “My brother has always kind of been into that. I worked in that industry for a good while before the fire department and my brother-in-law, Rodrigo Thomas, he used to be a fireman here, as well as his brother. They actually introduced me to it [the fire service] and then I saw how much they loved coming to work and enjoying it and I was like, ‘Man, I need to do that.’”
Coming out of high school, Mata worked at River Oaks Golf Course “for a little bit” as “labor, mowing. Then I worked at Orr Dodge here in Searcy, in service. After Orr, I worked at the [White County] jail for eight months as a jailer. It was interesting. I liked it, but as a family man, I didn’t like it for my family. Then I got the phone call from the fire department.”
Matta said he went through five weeks of emergency medical technician training, seven weeks of rookie school in Camden, two weeks of driver-operator training and one to two weeks of hazmat tech training. “All those were classes you are required to have.”
Matta was assigned at first to Central Fire Station on West Beebe-Capps Expressway before moving over to Station 3
Capt. Tim Hawkins, who is also at Station 3 said Mata “is always a guy that takes a task on. You never have to ask him to do anything. He always finds something to do. He is always a go-getter instead of a guy I have to tell to go do stuff.”
Mata said it is exciting for him to go to work each day not really knowing what is going to be going on that day. “Every day is different but every day I know we are going to be helping somebody, so that’s what I like about it the most.”
Being named the 2022 Firefighter of the Year “was a surprise,” he said. “I was just really honored to be able to get it, especially getting all the recognition from all the guys here. I kind of see how they view me as a fireman, so it’s awesome.”
Asked about characteristics that helped him earn this honor, Mata said, “I would say I am motivated to do the job, and to be in the fire service, you’ve got to absolutely love the job in order to do the best job that you can do. And I feel like I am self-initiated. I don’t really wait for someone to tell me and go do something. I try to stay a step ahead of everybody so that way I can do a good job.”
As far as his next step, Mata said, “I just recently took the lieutenant’s promotional exam and I got the No. 1 spot so that’s my next step in my fire service career. We took a written exam and then we did a driver’s course and we did a panel interview as well for that position.”
Regarding advice he would give someone wanting to start a career in the fire service, Mata said, “If you want to join the fire service, just know you are joining a brotherhood, whether we’re at work or off work, if you need someone, someone is always going to be there from your department.
“And I view being a fireman as a privilege because you have police officers, right? And if you take police officers away, you have the National Guard to cover that. You take EMS [emergency medical services], paramedics away, then you have hospitals and nurses. If you take firemen away, there’s no one else that has that knowledge and training like we know it, so I just feel like it’s a real privilege to be in this line of duty.”
Mata mentioned his handlebar mustache was an example of the brotherhood the firefighters share. “I think June or July of last year, we were all talking about doing our mustaches and most of B shift gave in to do it. Only a few of us hung in there and then everyone else started shaving it off and I was like ‘No, I’m keeping mine.’ We just call it the fireman’s mustache.”
“I looked it up because my wife wanted to know the backstory on why I wanted to keep it,” he said. “So I think it was like in 1874, the guys [firemen] all had facial hair and that’s when the face mask was introduced so they told them they had to shave all their facial hair. You know the guys were like, ‘I’m not shaving it all. I’m going to at least keep my mustache’ and then that’s when the guys started getting the mustaches.”
He said firefighters can’t grow facial hair in certain areas because the face mask won’t seal. “Whenever I’m out in public, I get at least one compliment and it’s pretty cool.”
For helping those who join the department, Mata said he has “a sheet that I made. It’s our mentorship program that we have now and we kind of go based on that, and we have a rookie book and we kind of go through it throughout their rookie year. And every month I do a monthly assessment with them so that way everyone’s up to date on how the rookie is doing.”
He said if someone wanted to check on progress of a rookie, they “could see all the sheets kept in the file and see all of the progress a rookie has been making.”
When he first started as a firefighter, Mata said he looked up to Cody Larque. ‘Whenever I came in, he was a fireman, too. He’s the one who showed me around the truck and showed me what I would be doing and what I don’t need to be doing. He went to lieutenant. He was lieutenant and now he’s my captain.”
He also said Chief Brian Dunavan “supports us and listens to everything we want to do. If we ever have any concerns, he is there to get us through it.”
But far as heroes or role models go, Mata said, “probably the one person I looked up to my whole life is my brother. His name is Ivan. I looked up to him my whole life because he has always wanted more and has always done better and he is an excellent family man, so that’s my No. 1 goal to strive to be just like that.”
Mata has a couple of daughters. “Valerie is my oldest, she is 8 and Kimberly is 6 years old. My wife’s name is Linda.”
He said he tries “to get a much sleep as I can here because I’ve got my girls at home.” However, the sleep schedule at the station can be difficult because “we’ll probably go one or two shifts without waking up in the middle of the night and when you wake up in the morning, you’re like, ‘Did I miss a call?’ because we don’t get any calls at night sometime, but most of the nights we get one to three calls in the middle of the night.”
When he is home with his family, Mata said they like to watch TV and cook together. “The times that I like the most are in October, we’ll have a scary movie night, and in December would be Christmas movies all month. Usually when we go on vacation, we like to go to Gulf Shores [Ala.] or Panama City [Fla.]. We usually go down there. My girls absolutely love it.”
Mata also shared a lifesaving story when his family went out to eat in Camden, where he earned his associate’s degree at Southern Arkansas University Tech.
“We went to this restaurant and we didn’t really think my girls would like the food so we were like ‘should we leave or stay’ and we ended up leaving and went to a restaurant that we were familiar with,” he said. “Well, we got there and they were handing us the menus and we were looking at the menus and stuff and there was a kid sitting there in a little high chair and he just started coughing and coughing, and the man gets the baby and starts hitting it and nothing is happening. So then I just get up and turn the baby over and hit it a bunch of times [using the Heimlich maneuver] and a big black bean comes out of his mouth.
“It was pretty cool because my wife and both of my girls were there and they were able to experience me doing that, so that was really cool.”
