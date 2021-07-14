Searcy’s 2020 firefighter of the year has reached a couple more rungs on the recognition ladder, being named both the East Central District firefighter of the year and Arkansas firefighter of the year for 2020-21.
Lt. Bobby Beel was presented his state award at Tuesday night’s Searcy City Council meeting after a hiccup led to him not receiving it at the Arkansas State Firefighters Association convention in Hot Springs in June, Chief Brian Dunavan said.
“Because of COVID last year, they didn’t do our firefighter convention, so they did two of them [firefighters of the year] this year and he was one of them,” Dunavan said. “They didn’t tell us he got it until they started awarding stuff down there. Somebody said, ‘One of your firemen got a ...;’ they didn’t tell us. Nobody told us he got our East Central District firefighter of the year and they didn’t tell us he got state firefighter of the year.”
Dunavan said he had put Beel up for the 2020 East Central District firefighter of the year award. “From there, whoever wins that goes into the state firefighter and he won both of them.” Dunavan said the award would have been for last year, but was marked instead for 2020-21.
Reflecting on Beel’s achievements, Dunavan said that “any time one of your men gets a state recognition award, you feel like your department is doing something right in hiring, and also just the way he carries himself on duty and outside because he also is a volunteer [firefighter] in his hometown of Pleasant Plains and is also an adjunct instructor for the fire academy. He is very engaged in the state as far as being a fireman, which is a good thing.”
When it comes to Beel’s work ethic, Dunavan said “he is solid. He shows up to work. He teaches the younger guys. Any time they have questions, he doesn’t just tell him what to do, he shows them. He is very engaged in his job and he takes care of the equipment. He just got promoted here. He was the last person we had promoted. He is a lieutenant now. He just takes his job serious and he is very good at what he does. He is real engaged and represents our department well, I feel.”
Beel, a former Marine, joined the Searcy Fire Department in 2013. “Ecstatic” was the word he used to describe his feelings when he learned he had won both awards.
“It really took me aback and by surprise,” he said. “All of it really took me by surprise, starting with the Searcy award and then getting promoted. Every bit of it is nothing but praise for the fire department and our city. I am just one cog in the machine that is the fire department and I feel like I really do not deserve this because there is a department full of people that are doing twice as much as I am.”
Beel has been in a lieutenant at the Central Fire Station since March. He said “the position entails driving the fire truck and everything that goes along with it.”
“I absolutely love it. I love the guys that I work with,” he said. “It was sad to leave my crew of so many years but the shift I’m on, they are a good bunch of guys, and even right now I’m training for moving up to the next spot [captain]. The captain is in charge of the engine company. In the event of a house fire or something like that, the first engine on the scene. The captain is going to be the initial incident commander and he’s going to be the one who really gets the ball rolling on everything that goes on with that.”
Working with younger firefighters is something Beel likes to do, showing them how to do things, which in his opinion is the best way to learn.
“After you got some years on the job, teaching for me is kind of the best way to keep your skills sharp because every time I do something with a rookie firefighter or a group of firefighters, we learn something new and maybe a little easier way to do something,” he said.
Beel’s state award was presented to him by Lt. Cody Larque, who received the 2018 Arkansas firefighter of the year and is president of the East Central Fire District.
“First of all, it is an honor to be here,” Larque said. “Thanks for the opportunity – 2020 brought trying times for all of us. Some people were faced with layoffs. Sometime people were forced to work from home. The rest of us, the essential employees were forced to maintain some sort of a normalcy and Lt. Beel did just that. Lt. Beel showed up for his shift every day during COVID, faced adversity and pushed through to provide high-level service to the citizens of Searcy.
“In the note, the nomination letter that Chief Dunavan wrote, he described Lt. Beel as being a great mentor, a great leader and an exceptional employee. He also cited a call in which Searcy and NorthStar EMS responded to, a medical call for a patient that was in cardiac arrest and Lt. Beel and the rest of the first responders provided a high level of life-saving service in which that patient is alive and well today.”
Beel said “this award is absolutely one of the highest honors I’ve received since I have been in the fire service and it has everything to do with Chief Dunavan, our department. I really appreciate the City Council giving us the tools, giving us the ability to conduct our training, to do all these activities that better not only our department, but the city. I would like to thank my crew that’s here and my former crew. Good stuff, guys.”
Beel said his son and mom were really happy that he got the awards.
