Searcy Youth Softball made a pitch for $22,631.28 last week to the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission and hit its target with funding approved to put awnings/coverings over the bleachers on all six of the fields at the Searcy Sports Complex.
The request was made by Clarissa Mahanay, president of girls softball in Searcy, at the May meeting held at City Hall. When making her request, Mahanay said there were no coverings at the softball fields and “it’s a very big safety issue both for our league girls and all the tournaments girls.”
Commissioner Tommy Centola, who presided over the meeting in the absence of Chairman Chris Howell, said his understanding was that the funds would be used to pay for the materials while Searcy Parks and Recreation maintenance employees would be installing the coverings.
Centola said he was in favor of the request because without them foul balls pose a danger. Mahanay said a lot of foul balls are hit.
“We’ve had foul balls fly from our front field into the open concession stand windows,” Mahanay said.
Searcy Recreational Sports League Inc. Director Rigel Page said the baseball program already has coverings for its bleachers and said he knows from traveling that parents “hate sitting in the sun when it’s 100 degrees.” He said he thinks coverings are important not just for the safety issue but “for people wanting to come to the park.”
Commissioner Jim House asked how much space the coverings would cover. Mahanay said, “We have six fields but it would cover 11 bleachers because one of the bleachers is down on our smaller field and there’s an amazing huge tree that covers that set of bleachers, so it’s not a concern.”
House asked how many people the bleachers hold, but Mahanay didn’t know. “We have 300 girls that play softball at our our park for league and they are there every night, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from May to July,” she said.
House expressed concern about providing the funding because “if we do this, we may have a half a dozen next month asking for the same thing. Do we want to take on that?”
Centola again expressed his support, saying, “Well, I look at it this way, the same as the fencing for the baseball fields, the portable bathrooms for the baseball fields, they are bringing in tournaments. And we’ve done a lot for baseball. We haven’t done anything for softball and like I say, just driving out there you can see nothing covered, the bleachers. It bothers me.”
Commissioner Rees Jones asked Mahanay about tournaments and she said that youth softball averages about 35 teams. However, it had 56 teams planning to participate in a tournament last weekend. When asked by Jones about the “large number” of teams participating, she said it is because Searcy is centrally located.
“I have a great relationship with one of the directors that brings all of these teams in to us, Shannon Gamewell” of Cabot, who works with the Fast Pitch America Softball Association, Mahanay said. “For our part, I have about three other board members that work with me and they are there every weekend for our tournaments, and it’s just small things like relining the fields every third game so you have fresh chalk lines and things like that that you don’t get at extra parks. It’s really the little things like that that set us apart.”
Commissioner Gary Patel wondered where the teams come from. Mahanay said they come from all over Arkansas and other states.
Jones said the thing for him is that he likes hearing is the number of people who are coming into town. He mentioned the overnight stays these tournaments create for Searcy and those going to area restaurants by being here for the tournaments. Jones said he would like to see the “Searcy A&P at work” logo on something dealing with the coverings.
In a special called A&P Commission meeting Friday afternoon, the commission also approved $4,000 to be used for promotion of last weekend’s tournament. The draw for the tournament was expected to be 5,000, with players and family members coming to Searcy to spend money at hotels and on food. Actual numbers were not available Wednesday.
Mahanay said the tournament, the Yellowball Fast Pitch Classic, was a big deal because it was a free tournament. She called it “an appreciation tournament for everybody that plays for Gamewell.”
Mahanay said two concession stands were to be used, with the local association getting proceeds from one and the tournament organizers getting proceeds from the other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.