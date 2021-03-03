Around 450 players had signed up to play baseball this season in the Searcy Recreational Sports League as of the beginning of this week, according to league Director Rigel Page.
Last summer, about 500 players participated, despite the COVID-19 outbreak, in the first season held under the umbrella of the city of Searcy. Searcy Baseball Inc., a nonprofit, ran the youth baseball program before the city took it over in 2020.
The league is continuing to accept registrations through Sunday. Page said he thinks some people did not get the chance to sign up last week because of online parent-teacher conferences.
“I also left sign-up sheets at the Carmichael Community Center for people who want to fill out the form rather than doing it online,” he said. People may sign up online at searcyyouthbaseball.sportngin.com/register/form/968571606.
Although a special election bond issue for vast changes at the Searcy Sports Complex did not pass Feb. 9, Page said he doesn’t expect that to have any major effects on the season.
“We are still going to have a season,” he said. “We might have to do things to cut some corners that we wouldn’t have to do but we are still going to have a good season and try to hopefully have all stars and all of that stuff and do this opening day like we wanted to do last year and have some fun.
“I have already got a couple of commitments. One of them is that Brian Maddox State Farm is going to do a ‘check your velocity,’ and we will have the Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run. We will just have a good day out there for opening day.”
Page said the league will be competing with soccer and some other cities that did not have baseball last year. “I still think we will get there,” Page said as far as having 500 children participate like last season.
Page is expecting tournaments to be held “almost every weekend.” Diamond State Sports Events is handling sign-ups for the tournaments at the Searcy Sports Complex. “It will be open for any age group and I encourage anyone who has a travel team to come for those. We feel that if we can get a few more people coming we will be able to turn a few more tournaments.”
As far as COVID-19 goes, Page said the league will still be following state protocols, such as taking temperatures and social distancing, if the guidelines do not change before the season starts.
“The only big change we have for this year is that we are going to let the 3-year-olds start T-ball and the price for T-Ball,” he said. “Because people said 10 games is really enough, we dropped the price down to 50 bucks, that’s pretty good.”
Opening day is set for April 10 with the Pitch, Hit and Run event. The regular season begins April 12 and runs through May 28.
