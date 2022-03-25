It’s been a couple of years now since the city of Searcy made a lineup change and stepped up to the plate to take over the youth baseball program. Despite challenges created by COVID-19 during the transition, the program has grown to 754 participants this year and Mayor Kyle Osborne said he constantly runs into residents who are excited about the program.
“They are impressed and happy to see things going in the direction they are going” since the city took control from Searcy Baseball Inc. in February 2020, Osborne said. “When Robert Hudgins was running it, he had a lot of volunteers that worked with him and they worked hard to keep the fields in shape. I don’t want to take anything away from that. The decision was just made to make a change.
“I contacted Rigel [Page] and he was willing to come on board and help us with the program and it has been great.”
Page said when he first got the call to be the director of the Searcy Recreational Sports League, he felt like it was a good challenge.
“Yes, it could have been overwhelming because of everything we had to do from scratch, putting everything together,” Page said. “Plus, we didn’t know this was going to happen, but that was when we had COVID, too.
“We worked together with the city and [Searcy Parks and Recreation Director] Mike Parsons. We figured out what we needed. It was a smooth transition getting going. I don’t know any parent that was not on board; there was lots of support.”
To purchase new equipment, Parsons turned to the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, asking for $50,000 in March 2020 and receiving a commitment of up to $100,000. According to financial documents from the commission, $91,306.56 was used.
“I helped him come up with a list of things that we needed,” Page said.” We got everything that we needed and as we moved forward we just had volunteers that came out and helped. I did pay a couple of high school kids to keep up the fields because with baseball fields, you’ve got to tend to them regularly [or] they can get away from you quickly.”
In order to form teams for that first season, Page said he “pretty much just built it. If you look at it from a planning standpoint, it’s not really that difficult. We set up age groups and then the draft, so it wasn’t a huge deal.”
But the new director still had the COVID challenge to face.
“In the beginning, everybody was very, very concerned,” Page said. “We had temperature checks for all coaches and players. We had a log book that they had to sign that they were checked. What really helped me out was I got with the College of Pharmacy [at Harding University]. I knew they needed some volunteer hours. Most of them were wearing their lab coats.
“There were definitely some challenges. We marked bleachers and once we got going people were like ‘I want to get out [to go to games].’ We just did the best we could. It wasn’t perfect, but we tried to keep everybody safe and did the best we could.
Osborne said recommendations and requirements concerning the virus seemingly changed some “every time you watched the news. Wear a mask; don’t wear a mask. Six feet, 10 feet, five feet. What do you do there? And people would call. I can’t tell you how many calls I would get, everyone was concerned about COVID, and I was surprised that we were able to play soccer and softball and baseball.”
Page said the city had “barely over 500 kids” that first year.
“I remember being excited that we broke 500 for baseball,” he said. “In the fall, we had a good turnout, over 400, directly after COVID, and then the next year, we were at 600 in the spring. We had about that same number in the fall last year, too, so people just gradually started wanting to come back out.
“I remember that first year we had over 600 signed up, but I issued over 100 refunds. This year, we have 754, which has created a problem. I actually teach operations management and I was using this. We have passed our effective capacity and now we are trying to get enough time slots during the week to make teams play. We have 72 teams from 3 to 16. Weeknights, baseball is played every night except Wednesday. It’s funny because we always try to avoid Friday.”
Weekends are when tournaments take place at the Searcy Sports Complex. The first tournament in a new partnership with 2D Sports two weekends ago faced a challenge because of the weather.
‘We called Saturday off because of snow. Friday it snowed and the fields were covered so about 3 o’clock we said we were going to pivot and adjust. I don’t think we had any team drop out,” Page said. “We had 40 teams signed up, they were all O with it. We changed the format, it was Sunday only. I had my guys that work the fields go out with these big brooms that we actually smooth the dirt with and we went out there and ran over the snow on Saturday.
“So Sunday other tournaments canceled. We were super surprised Cabot canceled because they have turf. We were turning people away. We were already booked but we were able to bring seven more teams in.”
Osborne called the amount of teams huge for our facility. We also had softball and soccer going on, too.” Page said he and his group estimated up to 2,500 at the baseball tournament alone that Sunday.
The next tournament will be April 9-10 with 20 teams. “The way we are structured with 2D,” Page said, “there are some weekends when we have no competition. Some, we have some from far off. This happens to be a weekend that there’s four other tournaments. All of the 20 teams are from around Arkansas, but the last tournament included a team that came in from Poplar Bluff, Mo.”
Page said he started surveying those who attend tournaments and there is a list of one who gave their emails for the surveys and he will continue to do them.
“From that one-day tournament, 16 percent of the people stayed in local hotels,” he said. He also mentioned all the meals that they ate in area restaurants. “The survey went out to about 400 people. I got about 100 responses. That’s a pretty good sample.”
The other 2D tournaments are scheduled for April 23-24, May 14-15, June 4-5 and June 18-19. The travel tournaments are the product of the commission awarded $49,840 to bring them to the city. Page said that Searcy has been trying to break through the travel baseball tournament scene for two years.
Osborne said along with the soccer and softball programs, “overall, I got a lot of compliments on our sports programs.”
“We have outgrown our facilities,” he said. “When you have 754 youngsters playing baseball alone and softball probably at least half that or more, you run out of space to play. As long as the parents are happy, we are happy. [But] what happens when we have 900 kids out there? At that time we are going to have to do something.”
Page said there has been s a big improvement this year with the number of 11-16-year-olds participating. “This year, we kind of created two options, you can build your own team and come in and we have a league that is just draft. And that was kind of going out on a limb, but it has really been successful. We’re up 23 percent in those age groups. Typically we were having about 100 now we’re having about 150.”
However, he said one of the things he has found most encouraging is how many T-ball age kids are participating.
“We put [ages] 3 and 4 together and then we do 5-year-olds. This year in 3 and 4’s, we have 106 kids and then in the 5-year-olds, there’s 90 kids,” he said. “The good part about that is we are getting them in there. The opportunity, I guess you can say, if these numbers continue, we’re in trouble with space.”
Osborne said the city has a little bit of property by the complex, but the question is “Do you build another field or two or do you add parking?” The city bought a storage building for $250,000 last year and is in the process of taking the building down to make way for more parking places. “We are working on it,” he said.
