A 2D Sports representative has contradicted Searcy Recreational Sports League Director Rigel Page’s account of the youth baseball tournament organizer’s decision to end its partnership with the city. However, Page told the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission on Tuesday that it was crazy that the company’s response was that “it was his way or no way.”

Page told the commission, which had provided funding to help with the 2D Sports tournaments, that he was “still kind of shocked, is a better way to put it, that they chose to leave because of the success that we had found.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.