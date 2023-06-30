A 2D Sports representative has contradicted Searcy Recreational Sports League Director Rigel Page’s account of the youth baseball tournament organizer’s decision to end its partnership with the city. However, Page told the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission on Tuesday that it was crazy that the company’s response was that “it was his way or no way.”
Page told the commission, which had provided funding to help with the 2D Sports tournaments, that he was “still kind of shocked, is a better way to put it, that they chose to leave because of the success that we had found.”
“You all funded a lot of things that helped our program,” including $49,840 initially, Page said. “We went from 2022 averaging 24 teams per weekend [at the 2D Sports tournaments] and this year, we have averaged 62, so what you all have put into it, what we’ve done with it, I believe has worked.
“We’ve seen results but they chose to leave. I got a call from them when I was in the barber chair one day and I didn’t answer and by the time I got out there was a text that said, ‘Sorry, I hate to do this over text but we’re pulling out of Searcy and we are canceling your next tournament.’ So I called them immediately back – and I’m kind of a processor so I wasn’t really ready for all of it – but I just said, ‘OK, thanks for the opportunity.”
Page told The Daily Citizen recently that 2D Sports had broken a two-year contract for at least four tournaments after only three had been held. On Tuesday, he highlighted a couple of things in the contract that stood out to him, but said, “I’m not here to pour any gas on the fire. I’d rather just extinguish it and move on.”
Page also had told the newspaper that he had heard “from enough people with enough connection” that it sounded like Beebe and Batesville had promised 2D Sports turf fields “within two years, so that’s why they decided to go with them.” However, Pat Hall, director of 2D Sports, which hosts tournaments throughout the South, posted on social media that “we were never promised turf by Beebe or Batesville, that’s lie! We were promised that they would adhere to our company policies, which they did.”
“We never asked the city [of Searcy] for one thing, except the opportunity to host tournaments,” Hall posted. “We never asked them for funding for anything! The money that was granted through A&P was given to the man who runs the city Rec baseball and is a former tournament director. We knew nothing about the request and actually saw it in the paper like everyone else. He used that money at his own discretion and not at our direction.”
Page said he has texts from 2D Sports that “acknowledge that they knew about A&P, so I thought that was unfair and needed to be addressed.”
He said he was accused of telling the commission that 2D Sports was asking for the money but Page said he doesn’t think he ever came across that way. “I was asking for it to make Searcy a more attractive option for the tournaments and for people to come.” He said for some reason it was raining for every tournament and almost $10,000 was spent on extra turf assist.
Page said Hall’s accusation that he “called the paper” about 2D Sports leaving also was inaccurate. “The paper called me. I felt like since we are using the citizens’ money, I had to tell them what happened. Once that article came out, social media, which 90 percent of it is from the devil anyway, some things came out. There were a couple of things that I felt like should be addressed. The post was taken down pretty quickly from what I understand.“
In saying that Page had “this article written,” Hall also wrote in his post that maybe if Page “worked as hard on running quality tournaments and following financial policies, we are still running 2D tournaments in this city. However, when I had the conversation about allowing me to send other directors to this city, the response was given, ‘If tournaments are going to be played [in] my city, then I am going to be a part of them.’
“So really, the decision had nothing to do with the city, but moving on from someone that refused to follow policy ... .”
Page said that from the beginning, he did not want to be the tournament director. He said that what he understood to be the problem was that 2D Sports wanted to have a cashless entry system and did not want anybody to pay cash. However, Page said if somebody’s grandmother came up and all the person had was a $10 bill, he told the gate worker to take it.
“It bothered me the way it was stated,” Page said of Hall’s response, adding that after Page’s house burned down, “right after a tournament, him and his partner gave their share of tournament money to us. I am not saying he’s an evil guy.”
Page said he did ask 2D Sports for a face-to face conversation and told them he wasn’t going to text back and forth. “I feel burned by them and from what they are saying, they feel burned by us, so let’s figure it out. We probably won’t agree on all the business things but at least we can talk through it and figure it out, and that might happen, I don’t know.”
Within four hours of the 2D Sports pullout, Page said he was called by four other big tournament directors, so he is working to get other tournaments to come to Searcy. “We’ve proved to other groups that we can make this work with their tournaments,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.