Searcy Water and Sewer is “still producing water like normal, [but] it has taken a little extra effort to get operators to the water plant,” General Manager Dan Dawson said Wednesday.
He said although the utility has been affected by the snowstorms last weekend and Wednesday, it is not shutting down. “We are making it happen.”
Dawson said the utility is getting a lot of calls from people who have frozen water pipes and are wanting their water meters shut off, which he said they is being done. “It’s a little busy and hectic because of the weather, but we have the staff to do [it] and that’s our job, so that’s what we are doing.”
“Dripping faucets” is probably the No. 1 thing customers can do to help the water department, according to Dawson. Doing that, he said, “hopefully” will keep the pipes from bursting. “It’s amazing how much extra water the system is using right now because of people just dripping their faucets.”
Those who have plumbing that is in exterior walls may want to do something to keep that plumbing warm such as opening cabinets in the rest of the house so the warm air can circulate, Dawson said. “Personally, I have a bathtub that the plumbing is in the exterior wall and the plumbing in that bathtub is frozen. It happens even to me.”
Asked if both businesses and residential customers experience trouble with water issues during weather like this, Dawson said “it can be anyone who has plumbing that is exposed or semi-exposed in cold temperatures. It’s not so much the snow as it is the bitter cold temperatures. We are just not used to this single-digit temperature stuff.”
He said the utility doesn’t hear much from restaurant owners in this type of weather since they have probably used a commercial contractor to get their plumbing installed and they put in the “extra effort to make sure it [the plumbing] was protected.”
