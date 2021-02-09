Searcy voters rejected both measures on the ballot in Tuesday's special election.
In the unofficial results, nearly 64 percent of the voters were against the city issuing up to $14.195 million in capital improvement bonds to make major changes at the Searcy Sports Complex, including putting in turf baseball and softball field. The vote was closer on making the city's temporary, 1-cent sales and use tax permanent, with 54.42 percent against it.
The total number against the tax extension was 1,052, while 881 (45.58 percent) voted for it. The bond issue had 701 (36.21 percent) vote for it and 1,235 (63.79) against it.
The special election will be certified in 48 hours.
