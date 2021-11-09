Searcy voters decided to make the city's eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax permanent, passing the measure on its second attempt Tuesday night in a special election.
The sales tax, which was set to expire next June, unofficially received 1,593 votes (56.9 percent) in favor of it, while 1,247 voted against it. Making the tax permanent had failed in a special election in February.
The final results on election day were similar to early and absentee voting, where 954 (58.71 percent) voted for it and 671 (41.24 percent) against it.
The results are expected to be certified Friday.
