The Searcy School District Teacher of the Year believes in “lab time” helping students develop a love for science and the importance of building relationships with her students.
“A lot of my students come to me not loving science and I think a lot of that is the testing age changed how elementary teachers taught it, so it was a lot of textbook type work for them, so they just were like ‘I’m going to read and answer some questions and then read again and answer some more questions,’’ Ahlf Junior High School science teacher Kyla Glasser said, “but in my class, I would say 20 or more percent of my class time is lab time. There are some units where we are in the lab 75 percent of the time, depending on what we are studying. I think that has made my job easier.
“It is a lot of prep work to get the lab set up but the class runs itself. I don’t have behavior issues. I don’t have any of those things because the kids are actively involved and they are learning.”
She said in trying to build relationships, “a lot of my students tell me all the time, ‘You are the person we ask because you know, you know what’s going on; you are going to tell us the right answer and it may not even be about science. It could be, ‘What’s our semester test schedule?’ or ‘You’re just going to tell us like it is.’”
“I work on building that relationship where they know I am someone they can go to for whatever they need help with,” Glasser said.
Glasser said her family moved to Searcy when she was 5 and she graduated from Harding Academy in 2000 and then went straight to Harding University and graduated from there in 2004.
“I started my first teaching job in Lonoke in the fall of ’04, but I still lived in Searcy and was commuting back and forth and a job opened in Searcy, so I jumped at that to not have an hour commute and I have been here since the fall of ‘05,” she said. “I was seventh-grade science when I started [at Ahlf Junior High] and then about seven years in, I did half of my day with seventh grade and half of my day with eighth grade, and I did that for three years. And after that I have been all eighth grade since then.”
Even though she has had to deal with COVID-19 restrictions over the past year-plus, Glasser said she has “worked really hard my whole teaching career to do what’s best for the students and so I’ve tried to figure out, how can I make this work for the kids no matter what the issue may be?”
“So this year, I wanted them to still be able to do labs and a lot of that is group work, so I figured out we could wear gloves, I could sanitize in between classes,” she said. “Everything is online, so typically I do interactive paper notebooks, lab journals, but this past summer, I worked all summer to get a digital interactive lab notebook. I created it and I have one for every unit.
“I just wanted my students to feel they weren’t missing out because I had been in a COVID year and I wanted to still get them to experience the fun that is my classroom. It’s loud and it is messy, but it has not been as big of a struggle for me. Yes, it’s tiring. Wearing a mask all day gives you headaches sometimes. There’s the realities of it but as far as my day-in and day-out job, I have worked really hard to make it be like other years.”
She said she has been told by her students that “like ‘you’re the one class that we actually get to do stuff in and it’s not just looking at a computer screen the whole time,’ and I think that is one reason why I have good student success because they bought into, ‘Hey, she’s still teaching.’”
Glasser said she has 30 virtual students and figuring out how to handle that has been one of the hardest things about the school year.
“I wanted to figure out, how do I get them to be able to participate in labs when they are not on campus and they do not have a bunsen burner, they don’t have all these chemicals?” she said. “A lot of labs I have them join my in class groups in a Google meet and so they are the data recorder for the lab group and the lab group is showing them on the screen what is going on and they are having all these discussions about it.
“Sometimes I have been the group meet with them and showed them things and sometimes I just video, but I have tried really hard to have them join and have that much as they can in-person experience with joining those Google meets.”
Even with having to figure out how to get around the obstacles, Glasser said virtual learning has helped her a lot “because I am kind of a last-minute person and I know what I’m doing but I may not have my copies run. I just kind of fly by the seat of my pants most of the time.
“Because of virtual, I set myself a schedule – OK, two o’clock on Friday, the week before, you are going to post the entire week for virtual so when Monday morning comes, I have all my stuff already prepared for my in-person kids and that has kind of helped me be more organized and on track because everything is already prepared and ready because I set myself a deadline of Friday at two, the week before.”
Glasser said she was inspired to become a teacher because she comes “from a long line of teachers on both sides.”
“My mom was a teacher and my grandmother on my mom’s side was a teacher, my grandfather on my dad’s side was a teacher and lots of aunts and uncles are teachers,” she said. “There is a teacher in every child and family unit in my family, so it’s a family tradition of that and I knew early on that i wanted to be a teacher.”
However, she said she didn’t know “what I wanted to teach.”
“I didn’t know if I wanted to teach elementary or high school. I just didn’t know,” Glasser said. “My freshman year of high school we had a teacher [Dr. David Collins] that was new to the academy. He is now a dean at the university with a doctorate degree now, a vice president. When I was sitting in his class as a freshman in high school and I was also on his basketball team, I’m like, ‘The way he teaches, this is what it’s about. This is a good teacher and this is what I want to model my teaching after.’
“And so before that I didn’t really care for science because I felt like it was just book work, but he showed me a love and a passion for it, and then I’m like, ‘This is so cool. It answers so many questions.’ I took him twice and ran track for him, played basketball to my ninth grade year and then after that I was just a track runner for him.”
She said she also contacted Collins while she was in college “and told him about a research paper I was doing on the [Arkansas] Crime Lab, and I remembered his lab partner working at the Crime Lab and I asked him if he could get me in with him, and he said ‘sure’ so I got a tour of ... the Arkansas State Crime Lab.”
She said Collins also “has come to my class as a guest speaker and has done demonstrations and stuff, so he is the one who inspired me to go the science route and to work on building those relationships and making class fun and enjoyable and making kids want to come back to class.”
“He is one of those top-notch people in my book, as far as leading me where I am,” Glasser said. “What’s strange is his wife, Beth, teaches with me. She and I share a classroom wall so she is right there. She asks me questions like, ‘Are you doing something David taught you?’ and I’m like, ‘Yes, I am.”
When Superintendent Diane Barrett came to her classroom this week to let her know she had been chosen as the district’s teacher of the year, Glasser said she just really felt blessed to be recognized, for having someone see how hard she has worked.
“It just kind of gave me some validity and some sense of what I’m doing is right because you have these self-doubt questions all the time,” she said. “When that happened, I thought, ‘This is good; I’m excited about this,’ and I just didn’t really know what to say when she awarded it to me. All I could say was thank you just because I love what I do. I love teaching students and I love building relationships with students.”
Glasser, who serves on the district’s Capturing Kids’ Hearts team and acts as Student Government sponsor, will be next up for regional teacher of the year this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.