A 6-year-old was saved from drowning this week by a lifeguard at the Searcy Swim Center, according to officials.
Searcy Police Department Lt. Todd Wells said the near-drowning was reported to the department’s 911 center around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
“When our officers arrive, along with the Searcy Fire Department and NorthStar EMS, CPR had already been administered,” Wells said. “The child was transported to a hospital for follow-up observation.
“As with anything of this nature, the incident is currently under investigation.”
Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said Friday that the incident happened while “one of our lifeguards was in the heated therapy, giving private swim lessons.
“She was going through her routine and noticed that there was a little girl who was unresponsive who was right behind her, so she checked on her and noticed she wasn’t conscious so she grabbed her up,” Parsons said. “She had her swim-lesson girl in one arm and the unconscious girl in the other, hollered to the lifeguard to meet her at the edge of the pool and the girl that took her out of the pool was performing CPR.
“That was about the time a bystander came by to help assist with that while our lifeguards were clearing out the pools and doing everything they were supposed to do also. They gave her CPR. She threw up some water. They noticed her airway was blocked so they did it some more and she ended up throwing up.”
He said the girl “came to consciousness and about that time EMS and everyone else was showing up.”
Parsons said the incident “makes me appreciate my lifeguards more because people tend to give them a lot of flack for making people follow the rules. This is why they do it so situations like this can be avoided and when they do happen, that my lifeguards are able to step in and take charge and make sure everything goes all right.”
He said the swim center’s lifeguard have to have multiple certifications and every month “they do what are called in-services, which means when the pools close, the lifeguards are brought in and put through specific training instructions and situations they have to go through so when things like this happen, they know exactly what to do.”
Parsons said the lifeguard who saved the child not only used her training, but “she did it without hesitation, too.”
“We can train on dummies and people that are in the water all the time but until something really happens and you really have to deal with an unconscious child or unconscious human, you really don’t know what to expect,” he said, “and I’m very proud of our lifeguards because they handled everything great.”
Parson said the lifeguard who came to the rescue of the 6-year-old “is very humble and doesn’t want to get praised for doing what she is supposed to do, but at the same time I think she does deserve a little bit of credit. She’s been with us since day one when we opened in 2017. She’s been with us for a long time.”
