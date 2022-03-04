White County Central School District Superintendent Dean Stanley didn’t receive a new contract from his School Board in January, but he got one Thursday from the Searcy School Board.
The Searcy School Board held a special meeting and hired Stanley, at the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart, as its assistant superintendent for support services. He will start his new job July 1, the day after his contract with White County Central runs out since its School Board voted 3-2 not to extend the deal to 2023.
Stanley, who was sitting next to his wife, Debbie, at the Searcy School Board meeting, said after the meeting that “we are very happy to join the team here in Searcy. I feel like we can add our experience and I just feel that this is just a calling. God works in mysterious ways.”
Stanley, a Harding University alumnus, has spent 38 years in education.
“With Dean, we get 38 years of experience, several of which have been in the superintendent’s role, and for the position we’re trying to fill for support services, food services, transportation, maintenance and grounds and facilities, he’ll oversee all of those things,” Hart said Friday. “He has had his hand directly in those departments in the past as a superintendent in a little bit smaller school district, at Midland and at White County Central. ... He understands what makes those programs tick and has just a wealth of knowledge and experience.
“He was by far the most experienced candidate we had, but even more importantly than the experience, our committee and our board really has set four criteria for every decision that we make, whether it is with a student or a faculty member. In any decision we make our guiding principles are first accountability, then empathy, then integrity and honor.”
Hart said when Stanley is closely examined, “you see all four of those. He holds and has held his people that worked with him accountable. He is an extremely empathic individual. He has the honor and integrity that we’re looking for. We had some good quality candidates apply, but Dean stood head and shoulders above all of them.”
Hart did not give an exact figure for Stanley’s salary, but said it will be “based off of a salary schedule, so you take where he falls on the salary schedule and there’s a multiplier that’s figured in and so that is how we achieved that. It is not a negotiable salary or anything. It’s pretty well set.”
Stanley said Friday that his salary with Searcy has not been calculated yet. “I’ve got to find out that information myself.” His current contract with White County Central pays him $106,300. Hart is making $185,000 as Searcy’s superintendent.
Hart said the position Stanley is stepping into has been open all year. It was held by Dr. Marc Sherrell, who left to become interim superintendent in Des Arc and has since been named the district’s superintendent.
“I’m very, very humbled that they would consider me for this,” Stanley said. “I think we’ll be a good team together.”
The White County Central School Board decided to move on from Stanley on Jan. 19, with board President Larry Stevens, Secretary Justin Hancock and member James Smith voting against renewing his contract. Blake Moffett, one of the two members to vote in favor of the renewal, resigned after his yes vote and his position is still open since the board did not appoint his replacement within a 30-day window. The matter is now in the hands of the White County Quorum Court.
The justices of the peace will consider at 6 p.m. March 15 at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road, a resolution to declare a vacancy and to address filling it for the unexpired term. Anyone in the district interested in the appointment needs to submit a written statement with intent to serve to the White County Judge’s Office by 3 p.m. March 15.
Supporters of Stanley in the White County Central School District rallied around him after the board’s decision. A change.org petition to get him reinstated was started that now has 1,839 signatures, and the supporters quickly mobilized, holding two community support meetings. A private Facebook group, Stand With Us, is up to 737 members.
Robert and Danica O’Dell have been two leaders in the effort to try to keep Stanley as the district’s superintendent. Even though they don’t live in the district, they have two children attending school there through school choice.
Danica O’Dell said that she has “mixed emotion” over him taking the Searcy job.
“Obviously, I’m overjoyed for him,” she said. “I would want this for someone who has got everything he has in leadership; this is what I would want for him for sure. I am definitely grieving our loss for my children and our school district. I am happy for him; I truly am.”
Stand With Us member Debbie Hicks-Collison posted that she believes that Stanley being hired by Searcy “absolutely tells me they had no grounds not to renew his contract. Searcy board wouldn’t have hired him if there was legitimate issues. WCC’s huge loss is Searcy’s huge gain. My daughter plans on now sending her children to Searcy this fall.”
Stand With us member Lisa Lamb Freeney added, “Searcy knows a good thing when they see it.”
Supporters of Stanley raised enough money to retain North Little Rock attorney Chris Burks for possible legal action against the board. However, no decision had been made at press time on how to proceed now that Stanley has accepted the Searcy job. A message left for Burks was not returned.
Danica O’Dell has twice submitted requests to be put on the School Board’s agenda to speak for five minutes concerning the future of the district. O’Dell’s requests last month and this month have been denied by the board.
At the February meeting, the audience stood in support for Stanley for the duration of the meeting. Meanwhile, the School Board has started its search for his replacement.
Hancock has been put in charge of taking the applications, and the job has been posted on the district’s website and schoolspring.com The Daily Citizen sent questions about the search by email to Hancock earlier this week and a follow-up email to Stevens, but neither had responded by press time Friday.
