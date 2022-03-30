Problems with some attendees slipping past temporary fencing to avoid paying admission and not having enough restrooms have led the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission to approve $47,860 to be spent at the Searcy Sports Complex.
Searcy Recreational Sports League Director Rigel Page told the commission Tuesday that the original restroom request was going to be $126,430. However, after talking to some city officials, it was decided that building new restrooms maybe wasn’t the thing to do right now. Instead, he said he reached out to a company that rents restroom trailers.
“Nobody wants to use a Porta Potty, so we don’t want to go the Porta Potty route,” he said, adding that the cost to rent the trailers is $2,530 for a weekend. With six more 2D Sports youth baseball tournaments scheduled and potentially 10 American Legion events “because we’re kicking Legion up, too,” he said, the costs comes to about $40,000 if a four-stall trailer was needed for every tournament.
“That’s a ton of money, but considering the results we got [on surveys after the first 2D tournament earlier this month] about our bathrooms ...,” he said. “... Do we want to spend that much money to build something and then in two years we’re tearing it down to build something else, that’s the consideration there.”
Restrooms was one of the negatives from the survey, with 68 percent of the respondents saying they didn’t like them.
“Thankfully, one of the people working the field was also a plumber, and I am not exaggerating when I say – and I’m probably on the low end – that he plunged 10 toilets throughout the day,” Page said. “When you’ve got an overflowing toilet and people coming in and out, it’s a big issue. Thirty-three percent of the people said it would strongly impact their decision to come back, so bathrooms are a big issue.”
Commissioner Rees Jones asked about the restroom trailers staying out at the complex for a longer time. Page said he would look into that.
The fencing problem, he said, is with construction-style fencing being used to funnel attendees through the admission gates. Page said some were going over it to avoid paying admission. The fencing will cost $7,760.
“It was just that orange plastic fence; you see it sometimes at construction sites,” Page told The Daily Citizen. “It is disposable. We just tried to use metal fence posts to block it off and hold it up and we’re just going to pull it down.”
He said the fencing is not the temporary outfield fencing purchased with A&P tax revenue that is being used to convert the adult softball fields for youth tournaments.
“The temporary fencing was for the outfield ... and that is nice fencing that is going to be reused,” Page said. adding that it “should last for years.”
Page also gave a “huge thank-you” Tuesday to the commission for previously providing $49,840 to fund the baseball tournament being held in partnership with 2D Sports, which hosts tournaments at venues throughout Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida.
Page said anyone from the inaugural tournament who listed an email address was sent one of the surveys to complete, Page said. There were 47 teams that participated and up to 2,500 people who attended the one-day tournament, while a softball tournament also was being held that weekend at the complex. He said he reached out to 400 of those who attended and got 100 surveys back.
According to the survey, 17 percent of the respondents said they stayed in area hotels during this tournament.
“That’s close to $10,000 spent into our community,” Page said. “Eighty-four percent ate locally, and when I did my survey, I put in how many times they ate, so based off the number of times – I think $10 a person to eat is pretty reasonable – about $40,000 spent from that one day tournament. Hotels and restaurants roughly $50,000 injected into our economy in Searcy.”
He said it cost almost $3,000 to pay scorekeepers and those working the gate, which were mostly high school and college kids. Almost $1,500 was paid to those working in the concession stand.
The thing that survey respondents “most enjoyed,” according to Page, was being in close proximity to home (36 percent). He said 21 percent said “proximity to the highway” was the top thing and 15 percent said the concessions. Other positives included 52 percent saying they liked that scorekeepers were provided and 47 percent saying they liked that they didn’t have to pay for baseballs.
Page told the commissioners the scorekeepers and baseballs were part of the A&P funding for the tournaments.
Forty-eight percent of respondents said they loved the food truck that was on hand, while 35 percent said they loved the umpires, 29 percent ”loved the competition” and 29 percent “loved that we had a photographer available.”
Page said the organization paid $400 for a professional photographer and the players got a free picture from going to a gallery.
Commission Chairman Chris Howell said he appreciated the food truck aspect and that the food was incredible and the “fields looked better than they ever looked.”
