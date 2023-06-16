Searcy officials agreed Tuesday to pay nearly $100,000 to purchase more “roll-off” dumpsters since “they pay for themselves and then generate income for the city.”

The Searcy City Council appropriated $99,999.81 from the general fund’s unappropriated reserves to the Sanitation Department’s “20/40-yard dumpsters” expenditure account for the purchase. According to the Sanitation Department, the money is being used to buy six 20-yard bins and eight 40-yard bins.

