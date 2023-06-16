Searcy officials agreed Tuesday to pay nearly $100,000 to purchase more “roll-off” dumpsters since “they pay for themselves and then generate income for the city.”
The Searcy City Council appropriated $99,999.81 from the general fund’s unappropriated reserves to the Sanitation Department’s “20/40-yard dumpsters” expenditure account for the purchase. According to the Sanitation Department, the money is being used to buy six 20-yard bins and eight 40-yard bins.
Sanitation Director Todd Phillips told the council at its agenda meeting last week that “right now, we are barely keeping up with what’s going on now” as far as having enough bins.
“Today, they were talking about 60 homes [going in] back by the Country Club and they are going to tie up three of them,” Phillips said. “They were starting construction today [June 8].”
Phillips said he was working to get some of the roll-off dumpsters repaired, but he was seeing other vendors coming into town “and it’s really hard to make someone [another vendor] go leave if I can’t provide that service for you.”
“I know it’s a lot of money and it wasn’t in the budget but we need to be able to provide that service,” he said, adding that if the council did not agree to purchase them now he believed he would have been coming back by the end of the year “if the construction from what I see [keeps coming] and our bins are in bad repair.”
Councilman Dale Brewer said he believes that “there are very few things we do in the city that make money ... we provide services. Bins and roll-offs make us money. There is no excuse for not having as many as we need. They pay for themselves and then generate income for the city. We need them.”
Phillips said his department sent letters last week “to remind people that there is a rental charge for hoarding boxes, if you’re just setting boxes out.”
Councilman Rodger Cargile said he recently rented a roll-off in Hot Springs and prepaid and then got a bill after prepaying for the bin. He said he called to ask what the bill was for, “and I did not read the fine print when I prepaid and rented it. It was a daily charge after three weeks, after 21 days of holding the dumpster. I paid $8 a day to hang on to it. I am remodeling a house down there.”
Phillips said that pricing sounded “pretty aggressive.”
Cargile said what he does not understand is that the department has bins it sets out for residents that stay with them for weeks “if not months on end. So maybe there is a system out there ... maybe Hot Springs is a little aggressive with $8 a day after 21 days but maybe there is something to look at that we need to implement so that we don’t have bins that are tied up forever for one or two dumps in six months time.”
“I agree with Mr. Brewer, if we are going to be in the business and we don’t allow other companies – and I have seen three bins recently that aren’t ours in Searcy – if we’re going to have the exclusive rights to bins, we need to have them on hand to provide them,” he said.
Phillips said the city’s ordinance sets rental of the roll-offs at $150 a month. Beginning July 1, the department will charge $150 for any bin kept over 30 days. He said $8 a day for each extra day, like Hots Springs charges, may be aggressive but is fairly standard when dealing with commercial customers.
“Most companies demand a payment before you set the box,” Phillips said. “Even when I managed the landfill, I would have to have a check before they brought that box to my house, and that was $400 25 years ago.”
Cargile said Hot Springs requires payment upfront.
He said it would be good information to find out how many bins of all sizes that the city has and what exactly the revenue is that comes in off of them.
Phillips said Searcy has somewhere between 140 and 150 total bins of different sizes. “We are working on an actual count of 20s, 30s and 40s that I refer to as a roll-off bin, roll-off box.” The overhead dumpsters that are sitting at small family businesses come to about 600 bins.
However, he said an accurate inventory needed to be done and there were some bins out in the city that are kind of hard to find.
