About $10,000 is being spent on fireworks for the “United We Stand” Fourth of July celebration to be held Sunday at the Searcy Event Center, according to organizers.
“I think we are getting more value than even a $10,000 show,” said Mat Faulkner, one of three directors for the Searcy Beats and Eats Committee, which is organizing the celebration. “I think he [a representative for Premier Pyrotechnics] is going above and beyond for us. We are looking at probably a 20- to 25-minute firework show.”
Marka Bennett, also a Beats and Eats director, said the company providing the fireworks is from out of state but has professional shooters all over the country. “Their shooter here is actually the fire chief at Judsonia, Ronnie Benton. So we are just thrilled to have somebody that is right here and, of course, he was happy to have a job right here at his backdoor.”
The funding allocated for the fireworks show comes from $45,000 in advertising and promotion tax approved by the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission for the Fourth of July event that will also include two music acts, lighting and sound, vendors and other attractions.
The length of the show appears to be similar to other displays planned this weekend in the county, while the dollar amount is higher, with some officials saying no public funds are being used for their displays.
The city of Beebe, which is also using Premier Pyrotechnics, is spending about $8,000 on its display, according to City Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren, at its Fourth of July Extravaganza on Saturday at the Beebe ballpark. Beebe’s event will run from 5:30-10 p.m.
Mayor Mike Robertson said the show would be no less that 20 minutes and “maybe it will run over 20 minutes.”
At the city of Russell’s celebration, which will run from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the old schoolhouse at Jerry Jennings Park, the fireworks show will last from 20-30 minutes, according Nick Bright, who serves on the volunteer fire department. He said a private donation of $2,400 is taking care of the fireworks display this year and members of the Russell Volunteer Fire Department will be shooting the fireworks.
Pangburn’s display Saturday, scheduled for 9:30 p.m., to wrap up a whole day of activities, according to Mayor Michael Marsh, is costing around $4,000 and is being paid for by private donations and from fundraising efforts.
“It’s a pretty nice show and usually lasts about 40 to 45 minutes,” Marsh said. He said Higginson Mayor Randell Homsley will be handling the fireworks display. “They have been doing if for the last three or fours and they have been doing an excellent job.”
Homsley said the display for his city’s Freedom Fest, which is Friday from 4-10 p.m. at Durham Park, costs around $6,000 and will last about 30 minutes.
He said he has been doing fireworks with his brothers for 30 years and used to do Judsonia’s fireworks, too. “We did their for about five years and then we got so busy doing them statewide that we couldn’t put theirs on anymore. I have been doing them for a long time.”
Both Judsonia Mayor Stan Robinson and Judsonia Activities Committee member Jessica Robinson said they didn’t feel comfortable giving out the cost of Judsonia’s display for its Summer Blast on Saturday.
Stan Robinson said the display will probably last 25-30 minutes and it will be paid for by money raised from the May fish fry and donations from area businesses. He said while he didn’t want to give the amount spent on the display, “it is the most we ever spent.”
Information on the cost of the display for the Floyd-Romance community’s celebration Saturday at the Floyd Community Ballpark was unavailable at press time. The celebration starts with a parade at 10 a.m. and ending with the 9 p.m. display.
